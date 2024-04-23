The Big Picture Denis Villeneuve plans to focus on Chani as the protagonist in Dune 3, giving her a more significant role than in the book.

There are many questions surrounding the writing of Dune 3, but Denis Villeneuve knows exactly what course he is going to take. The Dune: Part Two director is currently penning the follow-up film and promised The New York Times it will focus on the arguable protagonist, Chani (Zendaya). As opposed to her generally supportive role in Frank Herbert's books, Villeneuve decided to beef up the character. She does not follow Paul (Timothée Chalamet) as a blind devotee but as a, equal partner. This changes the end of the film from the book quite significantly when he chooses the path of the Maud'Dib and starts a fanatical Holy War.

That anger [felt by Zendaya's character at the end of Part Two] is tremendous. I don't want to reveal what I'm going to do with the third movie. I know exactly what to do. I'm writing it right now. But there's a lot of firepower there, and I'm very excited about that decision.

Chani leaves at the end of the previous film not just because Paul enters into a political marriage with Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), but because he is going against every promise he ever made her. The moment he takes the Water of Life, he ceases being the person that she loves. But this is such a stark difference from the book, that it makes many question what the final chapter of Paul Atreides's story will be.

What Can Be Expected of 'Dune 3'?

Herbert's book, Dune Messiah, sets out a clear path for the House of Atreides. 12 years after Paul crowns himself as Emperor, genocide continues to sweep the galaxy in his name. This war has become such a gargantuan monster that even Paul can't stop it. The only solace he has is Chani, who he worries will die giving birth to his heir. Chani has been unable to conceive because Irulan has secretly been feeding her contraceptives as she is determined to be the one to carry on the Atreides line. The plot of the book seems to be so far away from how Dune: Part Two ends.

With Chani at odds with Paul, the future of Dune 3 is thrown into question. Will she ever return to be his right hand as he has seen in his visions? Or is this just one of many possible futures that has passed him by? There is one thing that is for sure: Villeneuve's decision to deviate from the strict plot points of Herbert's work isn't sacrilege. It is an improvement on the source text.

Putting female characters such as Chani at the center of the story makes Paul's villain era even more obvious. Though the plots differ, it is spiritually the same story. Dune was always supposed to be a tale about the dangers of absolute power. The audience understands this when Paul loses the thing that matters most to him in the galaxy. So how does this factor into Dune 3? Only Villeneuve knows for sure. But doubling down on Chani's betrayal at the hands of Paul and putting her at the center of the film is the best way to honor Herbert's works. Dune 3 is currently in the early writing stages, but fans can rent or buy Dune: Part Two on digital platforms.