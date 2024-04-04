The Big Picture Denis Villeneuve is officially working on Dune 3, and likely adapting the nonfiction book Nuclear War: A Scenario.

As was written. The true Mahdi, Denis Villeneuve, is officially working on Dune 3, it has been confirmed this evening. The news came via a report from Variety regarding Villeneuve working on an adaptation of the nonfiction book Nuclear War: A Scenario. The news isn't altogether surprising, but it's welcome all the same. Villeneuve has spoken of his desire to adapt Dune: Messiah, the next book in the series from Frank Herbert, which seeks to wrap up the saga of Paul Atreides on the planet of Arrakis.

Villeneuve has admitted he's keen to take a break from Dune before finishing his story, which may well be where the Nuclear War adaptation comes in, but given the financial and critical success that has followed his work on Dune, it was only a matter of time before the movie wasn't just greenlit but fast-tracked into development and pre-production.

How Well Have the 'Dune' Movies Done?

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two continues its triumphant sweep across the global box office, and the numbers are nothing short of spectacular, boasting a colossal haul of $630 million worldwide. With an ensemble cast that reads like a who's who of Hollywood royalty, including the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the sequel has not just met but exceeded expectations, positioning itself as the highest-grossing film of 2024 thus far.

In the wildly ambitious continuation of Villeneuve's saga, we see Chalamet's Paul Atreides embracing his destiny as the prophesied chosen one, embarking on a vengeful quest against the forces that have shattered his family. The narrative depth, coupled with Villeneuve's visionary direction, has already elevated the film far beyond its predecessor, Dune(2021), which itself was a significant success with a global gross of $402 million.

Villeneuve's masterful storytelling and the stellar performances by the cast have not only captivated audiences worldwidebut have also set a new benchmark for cinematic achievements in the sci-fi genre. The film's box office success is a testament to its broad appeal and the universal themes of power, revenge, and destiny that resonate deeply with viewers, so the news that a final part of the saga will be on its way will have fans screaming "Lisan Al-Gaib!" at their screens when they find out.

Dune: Part Two continues to play in theatres.