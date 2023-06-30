Yesterday, the highly anticipated theatrical trailer for Dune: Part Two was unveiled by Warner Brothers. Devoted fans of the Dune book series are well aware that the narrative of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, extends beyond the initial two books. Now it has been reaffirmed by Deadline that director Denis Villeneuve intends to cap off his Dune trilogy in spectacular fashion, by diving deeper into the works of Frank Herbert with an adaptation of Dune Messiah.

The third installment will continue the saga, and is expected to be co-written by Villeneuve and screenwriter Jon Spaihts. Although the studio has not yet officially announced active development for Part Three, fans can remain hopeful for the completion of this visionary trilogy. This is not the first time Dune Messiah has been adapted for the screen of course, with the 2003 miniseries Children of Dune pulling largely from the novel.

Naturally, the fate of Dune: Part Two and the subsequent trilogy will hinge on its performance at the box office. The first installment, released amidst the challenges of the pandemic, managed to bring in a very respectable sum and has successfully resulted in a substantial fan following.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Fight For Freedom in New 'Dune: Part Two' Trailer

Dune: Part Two immediately carries forward from the conclusion of the initial film, embarking on a captivating journey to adapt Frank Herbert's revered novel from 1965. The plot synopsis reveals that Paul Atreides allies himself with Chani (played by Zendaya) and the Fremen, venturing forth on a steadfast path of vengeance against the perpetrators who annihilated his family. Having glimpsed a dreadful future looming ahead, Atreides employs every ounce of his strength and determination to avert the disaster from actually coming to life.

A Childhood Dream for Denis

For Denis Villeneuve, the transformation of Dune into a cinematic experience has been a lifelong aspiration, stemming from his early years in rural Montreal. It is only logical that he would be driven to continue bringing these stories to life on the big screen, given his deep personal connection to the material and unwavering passion for the project.

We've long known that Villeneuve has wanted to bring the entire series to life, ever since tacking on "Part One" to the credits of Dune before its Venice premiere without informing Warner Bros. and then proceeding to talk about Dune: Messiah on the subsequent press tour - talk about having mettle - but this is our first official confirmation that it may well be happening.

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on November 3. Check out the new trailer below: