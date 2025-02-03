Dune: Part Two was one of the biggest movies of 2024, and although the film earned higher scores than its predecessor from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, it received only five Oscar nominations, which is significantly less than Dune: Part One, which won six Academy Awards. Director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that work on Dune: Messiah has already begun, and although the film is in the early stages of development — I.E. ironing out the script — things are rolling much sooner than anyone had expected after Villeneuve had previously said he wasn't sure he would ever return to Arrakis. During a press Q&A at the Saturn Awards attended by Collider's Aidan Kelley, Villeneuve spoke about what inspired him to get back in the saddle, as well as where we pick up in Dune: Messiah:

"Chani's heart is broken, and it's the beginning of the Holy War and that's where we left, so in a way, I'd say it's quite similar. I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story. I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

There has been some deliberation among the fanbase as to where Dune: Messiah will pick up after Dune: Part Two, but Villeneuve recently revealed Messiah would pick up 12 years after Part Two, but it sounds like he'll still work to fill in the gaps. The Dune franchise has become one of the biggest sci-fi phenomena of recent years thanks to the work Villeneuve has done on the Dune movies, and the fact that he wasn't nominated for an Oscar for his work directing Dune: Part Two is a crime. The second Dune movie was already up against it by the Academy after it was announced that Hans Zimmer's legendary score would not be eligible for Oscar contention because it was too similar to his Oscar-winning score from the first movie, a sentiment that neither Zimmer nor Villeneuve agree with.

What Oscars Was ‘Dune 2’ Nominated For?

Dune: Part Two's most impressive nomination comes in the form of Best Picture, where the Academy has deemed it one of the best movies of the year. However, no performers, directors, or writers received nominations for their work on the film, but it was nominated in other categories, such as Best Sound, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. Villeneuve not receiving an Academy Award nomination is arguably the biggest snub of this Awards season, and while Timothée Chalamet ultimately landed a nomination for his work in A Complete Unknown, he and his co-stars Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson all put on a show worth of recognition in Dune 2.

Dune: Messiah is expected to be released sometime in 2027, but it does not yet have an official release date.