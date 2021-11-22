Denis Villeneuve's Dune is making its way to home video. Soon fans will be able to immerse themselves in the latest interpretation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel in the comfort of their own home. On January 11, 2022, Dune will be available for purchase on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Those who cannot wait until January to get their hands on the physical copy can opt to the Premium Digital Ownership which releases early on December 3rd for $29.99. Alternatively, the film is also available to be digitally rented for a 48-hour period through PVOD for $24.99 RSP on participating digital platforms.

This version of Dune is directed by two-time Academy Award nominee Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet as the destined hero of Arrakis Paul Atreides. Chalamet is backed up by a star-studded cast of supporting actors that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Zendaya.

The Dune 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contains the following special features:

The Royal Houses

Filmbooks: House Atreides

Filmbooks: House Harkonnen

Filmbooks: The Fremen

Filmbooks: The Spice Melange

Inside Dune: The Training Room

Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester

Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle

Building the Ancient Future

My Desert, My Dune

Constructing the Ornithopters

Designing the Sandworm

Beware the Baron

Wardrobe from Another World

A New Soundscape

The Dune DVD will contain the special features segment called “The Royal Houses.”

Dune will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.

Here is the synopsis for Dune:

“Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

