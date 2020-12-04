Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated film Dune may not be hitting theaters this December as was originally intended, but that won’t stop the tie-in action figures from exploding into stores like an angry sandworm. A sharp new line of figures from McFarlane Toys are now available in stores, and one of them reveals our first full look at Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen.

This first wave of 7” figures is appropriately dubbed the Build-A-Figure wave, because if you collect them all you will be able to assemble an exclusive Beast Rabban figure. Rabban is played in the film by Dave Bautista, which means I’m having to fight the urge to immediately order the entire wave so that I might have a tiny Bautista of my very own to stand on my desk and watch me while I work. The set includes Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), and Stilgar (Javier Bardem), and as is typical of McFarlane’s figures, all of the likenesses are extremely well-sculpted. Especially Beast Rabban’s, that figure looks exactly like a glaring Bautista.

In addition to the Build-A-Figure wave, there is also a 12” Baron Harkonnen figure you can pick up right dang now, effectively giving many of us our first real look at the character. And he looks… like a bald, floating Stellan Skarsgard. That’s actually kind of a relief, considering how infamously grotesque Kenneth McMillan’s portrayal was in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of the iconic sci-fi novel. Just like the 7” figures, the deluxe Baron Harkonnen figure is exceptionally detailed, and comes with a base so that he may remain hovering wherever you choose to display him.

Originally scheduled for release at the end of this month, Dune was pushed to October of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, as revealed in a surprise announcement from WarnerMedia, the film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. In the meantime, you can feast your eyes on the righteous McFarlane action figures below. For more space adventure, click here to read about Bautista's upcoming sci-fi fantasy film Universe's Most Wanted.

