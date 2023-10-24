The Big Picture LEGO is releasing a detailed Atreides Royal Ornithopter figure from the film Dune, with 1,369 pieces for dedicated builders to enjoy.

The figure includes minifigures of key characters from the movie and will be launched in time for the highly anticipated sequel.

The Atreides Royal Ornithopter will cost $164.99 and is designed for an older target audience, being part of the LEGO Icons collection.

LEGO has revealed a new figure based on one of the biggest films of 2021, with the Atreides Royal Ornithopter from Dune becoming available for pre-order today. The collectible will include 1,369 pieces for dedicated builders to work with, as well as several minifigures based on the characters portrayed in Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster. The product will launch on February 1, 2024, just in time for the release of the highly anticipated sequel to the first film to continue Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journey on the big screen. The collectible will attempt to be as detailed as possible, remaining faithful to how the vehicle was seen in the movie.

At a price of $164.99, the Atreides Royal Ornithopter will include LEGO minifigures based on characters such as Paul Atreides himself, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), Chani (Zendaya) and many more familiar faces that defined the beginning of the war against the evil Emperor and his followers. With the use of the LEGO Builder app, collectors will be able to access detailed instructions regarding how to assemble the ship, in addition to the print version of the manual that will be attached to the product. As a part of the LEGO Icons collection, the Atreides Royal Ornithopter was designed with an older target audience in mind.

In the 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's book, Paul Atreides was still learning how to use the abilities inherited from her mother as self-defense, while his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) taught him how to be a better diplomatic. However, everything would change when the Emperor betrayed the Atreides family, killing the Duke and forcing Paul and his mother to run into the hot desert of Arrakis. After finding the Fremen in the cruel conditions of the planet's dunes, Paul joins them in their quest to keep the Emperor and his forces away from Arrakis.

1,369 Pieces of Fun Ahead of 'Dune Part Two'

The launch of the LEGO Atreides Royal Ornithopter will be timed perfectly with the release of Dune: Part Two, which was supposed to be released in theaters next month, but was delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The sequel will continue what was established in the final moments of the first installment, with Paul determined to take down the government that took his life away from him. New additions to the cast of the franchise will include Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, as the Fremen's fight for their freedom continues in a world where Paul is currently involved in a mysterious prophecy.

You can check out images from the LEGO Atreides Royal Ornithopter below, before the product launches on February 1, 2024. You can also pre-order the set here.