"Fear is the mind-killer." The quote from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel Dune is spoken loud and clear in the new trailer for Funcom's upcoming open-world survival MMO video game, Dune: Awakening. It has been known for a few years now that Funcom would be working on a game set in the Dune universe, with this trailer being the game's formal announcement.

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, the brand-new CG trailer does not show any gameplay for the game, but does set the atmosphere that fans that have read Herbert's novel or seen Denis Villeneuve’s Academy Award-winning adaptation will be all too familiar with. While the story of the game hasn't been shared in-depth, we do know that the game will take place in a vast and open recreation of Arrakis that will be shared between thousands of players. Funcom also released a statement about the game on their official website, where the game is described as a combination of the "grittiness and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large-scale, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO."

Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom, provided a quote in their official statement about the game, saying, “Funcom has been pushing boundaries in the MMO genre for 20 years. It’s where our roots are. We built on that with Conan Exiles, our first big success in the survival space. With Dune: Awakening we're bridging the survival and MMO genres to create something truly unique and ambitious within a universe we're all so passionate about." VP of Interactive Media at Legendary Entertainment, Sam Rappaport, adds, “Dune: Awakening truly promises to bring the world of Dune to life in an exciting new way. We are thrilled to be creating this with a partner like Funcom, who is so adept at capturing the rich detail and wonder of cinematic worlds for the gaming audience.”

RELATED: ‘Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 2: Muad’Dib’ Preview Reveals the Stunning Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Epic [Exclusive]

It was announced in 2019 that the Norway-based studio would be partnering with Legendary Studios to create games in the Dune universe. Dune: Awakening will mark Funcom's second game with the Dune's license, having published Shiro Games' real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars, reached released earlier this year in Early Access. Funcom is no stranger to creating survival games based on existing IPs, having developed and published Conan Exiles which released in Early Access in 2017 before fully releasing in 2018.

Dune: Awakening is set to arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. While the game does not have an announced release date yet, a beta is currently planned with fans able to sign up at www.dunegames.com. The game can also now be wishlisted on Steam. Check out the trailer for the upcoming title as well as read the official description of the game down below.