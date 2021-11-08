In the new featurette edited by Michael Coleman, fans can take a deep dive into how the sound crew created the immersive soundtrack of Dune. Over 28 minutes, we get insight from Director Denis Villeneuve, Recording Mixer Ron Bartlett, Supervising Sound Editor & Sound Designer Theo Green, and Featuring Supervising Sound Editor & Sound Designer Mark Mangini on how they brought the sound of the first installment of an epic saga to life.

One thing of note that does not happen in most films is that in Dune the sound came before the visual effects. The visual effects had to adapt to the sound and not the other way around. Villeneuve’s sci-fi films are not the same as some major franchises like Star Wars; the sound is more toned-down to create the immersive and emotional effect we experience.

In addition, Villeneuve put emphasis on the fact that he wanted Arrakis to feel familiar, so as to invite the audience into the world. “Instead of making a sci-fi, we were trying to make a documentary,” explains the French Canadian director. His objective was not to impress the viewers, but to transport them into the world and make them feel like they are there.

According to Green, Villeneuve found a way for the sound team to be involved in the shooting process and not simply in post-production. “The key is Denis,” remarks Bartlett. “He’s one of the best directors out there.”

Villeneuve knew he wanted to bring in the sound team as early as possible, which meant right after the screenwriting phase. The director explains the difference in the quality of sound design between big-budget films, like Dune, and small-budget films, like some of his earlier projects. He remembers not being too pleased with everything regarding the sound in some of his lower-budget films, and he understood that in Dune there wasn’t going to be a chance for that to occur.

Plenty of research was done into the sounds of the desert. Green explains how their team planted microphones under the sand of Death Valley to capture the sounds of the desert. They experimented with sand, steps, and movement. For this process, the crew used three kinds of mics: Overground condenser mics, underground condenser mics, and Hydrophones (or underwater mics). All the sounds captured were later processed in-studio to be adjusted to the needs of the story, like making the giant worm sounds more “worm-like." Discovering the sounds of the desert worms was all about trial and error. Mangini explained that, at some point in the discovery process, the worm “wanted to be seen as a creature of reverence and we were building Godzilla.” And Godzilla was not what Villeneuve wanted for the massive creatures, he didn’t wish for the audience to be frightened but to leave them in awe.

Then, there was also the Voice. Villeneuve explains that he was “obsessed with the idea of a very powerful, old voice.” The idea behind the Voice was that it was a blending of Paul’s voice and some incredibly strong woman from the past, an ancestor Bene Gesserit. They had to find the perfect voice cast for this. “We wanted people with gritty voices that reminded us of an ancestor,” Green adds. The audience can hear this in one of the first scenes of the film, the “give me water” scene between Paul and his mother Jessica. That scene also serves as a contrast to the scene where the Reverend Mother uses the Voice and her tone is far more potent than Paul’s. It’s “a weapon," as Bartlett says.

Finally, in regards to the shield, Green says they tried not to make it like other sci-fi films, with a constant hum that can be heard in the Star Wars franchise. Instead, the sound is more prominent when the shield is activated and then becomes almost muted. To achieve the sound we hear in the film, it had to go through a synthesizer where it gained that specific effect. Like most things in Dune, the beeping tone that rings, when the shield suffers a possible break, came before the red light, which was added later and took into consideration the beeping created by the sound team.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to begin shooting in the summer of 2022. Watch the full featurette below:

