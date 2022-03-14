Dune went into the British Academy of Film and Television Awards, better known as the BAFTAs, leading the pack for most nominations, being represented in 11 different categories. The 2021 adaption of Frank Herbert's epic novel has won five of those awards, with one of them going to the film's director of photography Greig Fraser for Best Cinematography. The Australian cinematographer has provided a statement reacting to the monumental victory.

Fraser expressed his gratitude in his statement and how "honoured" he was to receive the award. He thanked the entire team behind the project, with a special mention to the film's director Denis Villeneuve, saying he "can't wait to see where" their journey goes next. This victory marks Fraser's first BAFTA win, with it being his second nomination following the 2017 Awards for his work on Garth Davis' 2016 film Lion. In addition to Lion, he has previously worked as director of photography on several Star Wars projects such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and multiple episodes of The Mandalorian. He has most recently worked on Matt Reeves' newly released film The Batman.

Fraser also said this in response to his monumental victory:

"I am honoured to receive this award from such a distinguished body, which celebrates the crafts of our industry. Dune is greater than the sum of its parts, and I certainly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my camera team, the sound department, the outstanding music composers, the hair and makeup artists, editors, costumers, art and production design departments. The list of people I am indebted to is too long to share, but you know who you are. I’d have no business accepting this award without thanking my wife Jodie. You have been the greatest supporter and the reason I am able to forge my path in this challenging industry. And of course Denis Villeneuve. I am grateful you took me on this journey with you, and I can’t wait to see where it takes us next."

The 2022 BAFTA Awards opened with Dune winning the award for Special Visual Effects and went on to win an additional four awards, including Fraser's. The other awards included the Award for Sound going to Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, and Mac Ruth. The prize for Production Design went to Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sippos, and the award for Original Score went to Hans Zimmer. This win for Zimmer also marks the celebrated composer's first BAFTA win, having been nominated eleven times before.

Fraser will return as a cinematographer in Dune: Part 2, slated to hit theaters on October 23, 2023. Dune is available on HBO Max or Hulu with a premium subscription.

