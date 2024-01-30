The Big Picture Dune: Part One, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, streamlined the book's dense material without compromising the story's core themes.

Villeneuve prioritizes some characters over others in Part One, with varying results; Baron Harkonnen is more menacing for his brevity, but Dr. Yueh's limited screentime does him a disservice.

By casting inclusively and making subtle changes to Dune's women characters, Dune: Part One modernizes some (but not all) of the book's dated aspects.

Frank Herbert's Dune was long considered unadaptable. The author's career-making science fiction novel, published in 1965, had proved too expansive and thematically layered for the movie world, despite attempts to the contrary. There's Alejandro Jodorowsky's failed magnum opus, which spawned a documentary titled Jodorowsky's Dune; there's David Lynch's 1984 movie, which the director vehemently dislikes. It's within this context that Denis Villeneuve achieved the seemingly impossible. Villeneuve's lifelong passion for Herbert's tale resulted in 2021's Dune: Part One, one of the most cognitively and textually faithful adaptations ever put to celluloid. Villeneuve's dreamlike sensibilities proved a spectacular fit for Herbert's morality tale, conveying its intimidating scale, semi-apocalyptic tone, and the author's anti-Hero's Journey thesis. Don't take my word for it: Herbert's son, Brian Herbert, deemed Dune: Part One "a major project that will forever be considered the definitive film adaptation." However, even the most accurate adaptation updates and condenses where appropriate, especially with a massive tome like Herbert’s first novel. With Dune: Part Two on the spice-tinted horizon, here are the most significant changes — positive and negative — Villeneuve made for Part One.

‘Dune: Part One’ Streamlines a Complex World

With films like Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049 already under his belt, Denis Villeneuve approached his dream project with reverence. Villeneuve had first read Dune as a teenager, and it left an indelible impact. As such, streamlining the dense material into a visual language without compromising its integrity was a priority. "The storyline is pretty simple," Villeneuve told the LA Times, "it’s more the density of the world and how rich and complex it is. It took a long time to find the right equilibrium so that people who don’t know Dune will not feel left aside and will feel part of the story."

Co-written by Denis Villeneuve with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, most of the differences between Dune: Part One's script and Dune the novel are the factors normally lost in an adaptation: tertiary characters, deleted scenes, and boiling down a juggernaut story into a handful of moments. That's no easy task, especially since Herbert constructs Dune like a political thriller. Galactic rulers and rival Houses are manipulating people like chess pieces, with House Atreides, Herbert's de facto heroes, constantly on alert as they navigate traps and forge alliances to survive. Villeneuve retains the Cold War-esque tension but doesn't have the luxury of a novel's pacing. Herbert, for example, uses a long dinner scene to lay out all the interpersonal conflicts at play and show how absolute power corrupts absolutely. Villeneuve simplifies this tension into montages and brief exchanges. Nifty but extraneous concepts like the Mentats, the "human computers" of Herbert's world, are cut entirely, despite the presence of Thufir Hawat (Stephen McKinley Henderson), House Atreides' Mentat.

House Harkonnen Take a Backseat

Consolidating Frank Herbert's text means juggling an ensemble cast, most of whom do a lot of thinking "on the page" and not much speaking. Of these many characters, Villeneuve prioritizes the perspectives of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) the most. "The way we adapted this is first of all we embraced Paul and Jessica’s point of view," Villeneuve explained. "Then we tried to develop ideas that would allow us to feel what their mind-set is without having a voice-over." Villeneuve conveys their interiority through gestures and glances, and builds the galaxy by weaving expository dialogue into exchanges highlighting House Atreides' love for one another.

Then there are book characters who talk a little too much. Villeneuve notably reduces the screentime of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), he of the multiple-page villain monologues and culturally outdated depravity. When Skarsgård read Dune: Part One's script, he told the LA Times, "My first reaction was, ‘This is not much." That was intentional on Villeneuve's part. "I wanted him to be a man of few words," the director said. The characterization change is stark but effective. The rambling Baron from the book morphs into something unsettling and mysterious in the film. Skarsgård's version defines calculated menace, coldly executing people for power and greed. This prevents him from being a caricature. Removing the Baron of the novel's homophobic pedophilia, meanwhile, was just necessary. Villeneuve promised that Dune: Part Two examines House Harkonnen with more depth.

Less Screentime Did Certain ‘Dune’ Characters a Disservice

Conversely, the limited time afforded to Dr. Wellington Yueh (Chang Chen) does the character a disservice. In Herbert's version, everyone knows there's a spy in House Atreides' midst. It's a classic conspiracy thriller trope: the race against time to flush out a traitor, never knowing who you can trust. Plus, Herbert employs dramatic irony by revealing Yueh's betrayal to the audience while keeping his other characters in the dark. Dune: Part One hardly touches on the idea before revealing Yueh's deception. The twist doesn't work without an appropriate build, and the film doesn't let audiences into Yueh's head so they understand his conflicted motivations. This change also makes House Atreides more passive; there's a sense of helplessness and inevitable doom instead of a family trying to circumvent their downfall only to find themselves outmaneuvered.

Some Parts of ‘Dune’ Needed Modernizing

Despite placing complex women in positions of authority, Dune's heavily male (and white) perspective shows its age. Denis Villeneuve partially subverts this misstep by casting Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes, Arrakis's Imperial Planetologist and a member of the Freman. In the book, Kynes is a white man. “Of all the messages in the story," Villeneuve told the LA Times, "the message brought by Liet Kynes of planetary stewardship, of the preciousness of resources, of the necessity of building bridges to local communities to sustain ourselves going forward — those are modern messages, and it seemed right to modernize the messenger."

It's a spectacular instance of rejuvenating a text by putting its core themes into practice. Duncan-Brewster is a force to be reckoned with, and the Imperial colonizers meet such a reckoning. Kynes' death in the book occurs after the Harkonnens abandon him in the desert without a stillsuit. Frank Herbert's message is clear: the laws of nature kill everything, even its own people. In Dune: Part One, Kynes dies triumphantly. The Sardaukar dare invade her world? Here are the consequences, and they're a sandworm's giant mouth. It's also an act of worship; Kynes meets her god in her last moments. The intentions differ, but both endings are symbolic.

‘Dune: Part One’ Gives Women Larger Roles

Where the canonical women are concerned, Denis Villeneuve said of Lady Jessica, "We needed to make sure that [she] is not an expensive extra." Dune's secondary protagonist is no such thing, but the film's subtle changes afford her more in-universe respect. Unlike the novel, no one questions Jessica's loyalty because she's an unmarried concubine. Simultaneously, Rebecca Ferguson's Jessica is more openly distraught than her book counterpart, who's so well-trained that she'll never surrender a twitch no matter how frightened she feels. Part of this is just film language; Dune: Part One shows Jessica's love for her family by making her outwardly express her grief. The result is a less imposing and calculating figure, and it leans slightly stereotypical. We don't see Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) breaking down on the floor, for instance. Nevertheless, Dune: Part One keeps Jessica's complexity as an immensely powerful woman caught in a balancing act between her many different parts, which overlap more often than not: a political ally, an adoring partner, a fierce protector, and a Bene Gesserit defiantly disobeying her orders.

Similarly, although Paul's visions of Arrakis in the book foreshadow his meeting with Chani (Zendaya), the consistency of Chani's presence in Dune: Part One combined with her opening narration lends her a narrative prominence greater than just "the girlfriend." Villeneuve explained, “As the movie was evolving, Chani just kept growing and growing because I just was fascinated by Zendaya and her presence and how magnetic she was." Chani's characterization is more befitting of a Freman woman as well. Although she's kind to Paul before his fight with Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun), she doesn't believe in this rich white boy or go out of her way to help him.

These decisions return some of the story's framing to the people of Arrakis and their systematic oppression. It's not enough, given the culturally appropriative nature of the text, but it's an improvement upon the novel, which bookends with Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), the Emperor's daughter, sharing historical facts. A privileged aristocrat who benefits from colonialization has no business telling Dune's story.

Paul Atreides Has a Different Arc

Less a dramatic alternation than an organic rearranging is how Paul’s arc plays out. Once Leto dies, Frank Herbert has Paul's brain flip from a kind teenager into a ruthless, cold, logically driven figure. The instantaneous switch almost reads like a trauma response. It's startling, but renders Paul one-note. For a movie's structure, it makes sense for Paul to not reach this apotheosis until Part One's ending, where he kills another human being for the first time and metaphorically kills his former self. Until then, he's just a boy beset by horrifying visions, overwhelmed by supernatural power, and terrified of the hell he sees himself unleashing.

Appropriately, that hell will rage across the galaxy in Dune: Part Two. The second movie in Denis Villeneuve's planned trilogy, Part Two tackles the novel's back half, which is almost more jam-packed. There are Imperial wars to win, new sadistic Harkonnens to duel, and sandworms to ride (and inappropriate popcorn buckets to buy). Whatever changes Villeneuve makes this time around, there's little doubt he will remain true to Dune's hypnotically tragic heart.

Dune: Part One is available to stream on Netflix.

