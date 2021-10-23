The Desert Power was too strong for audiences to resist this weekend, as director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune claimed the top spot with an estimated $39.1 million, with a $17.5 million haul on Friday. This is the best debut for a day-and-date Warner Bros. title this year, after the studio controversially decided to release each of its 2021 films simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.

It's a rare win for WB, which has witnessed the outright box office failure of titles such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and In the Heights; not to mention the most costly loss of all — in-house talent Christopher Nolan's move to Universal. Villeneuve, who was dismissive of the streaming release for his humongous space epic, is also looking at a career-best opening. None of the concerns that observers had noted coming into the weekend — a daunting run-time and unwieldy source material — seemed to affect the audiences’ desire to watch old-fashioned Hollywood spectacle on the big screen.

Based on the seminal 1965 novel by Frank Herbert and bearing a reported $165 million price tag, Dune is the first of what Villeneuve hopes will be a two-part series. WB chair Ann Sarnoff recently told Variety that the studio will also be looking closely at HBO Max numbers as it weighs the future of the franchise. A spinoff series titled Dune: The Sisterhood is already in the works. Dune has already grossed over $130 million from international markets.

RELATED: How to Watch 'Dune': Is Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic Streaming or in Theaters?

At the number two spot was the horror sequel Halloween Kills, which plummeted 71% in its second weekend to make an esteemed $14.2 million. By comparison, 2018’s “original” Halloween reboot, also directed by David Gordon Green, fell 58% and made considerably more. Halloween Kills opened to a stellar $50.4 million last week, despite debuting day-and-date on the Peacock streaming service.

The number three spot was claimed by star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film as James Bond, No Time to Die, which made another $11.8 million, taking its total to $120 million. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film opened to a lukewarm $55.2 million in its first weekend domestically, the fourth-lowest of the Craig Bonds. Its worldwide running total now stands at over $450 million.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy, took the fourth spot with a $2.4 million Friday, taking its domestic total to over $180 million. The Marvel antihero film, which is a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, debuted with a record-setting $90 million in its opening weekend. The film has made nearly $300 million worldwide, but will have to perform exceedingly well overseas to touch the first film’s surprise $850 million haul.

The top five was rounded out by the animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong, which made $2.3 million on Friday for a weekend total of $7 million. Inherited by Disney in its takeover of 20th Century Fox, the film — featuring the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms and others — had been delayed numerous times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expect a box office showdown next week when another singular filmmaker arrives with their new movie — Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho is all set for release on October 29.

KEEP READING: The Best Part of 'Dune' Is Any Time Someone Says "Desert Power"

Share Share Tweet Email

Sony Announces Two Untitled Marvel Movies for 2023 Is Tom Hardy’s Venom finally facing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man?

Read Next