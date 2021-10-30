Expectations for Dune were already high thanks to Frank Herbert’s beloved source material and the acclaimed filmography of director Denis Villeneuve, but the involvement of an all-star cast heightened anticipation even further. An all-star diverse cast of some of the industry’s finest actors landed roles as the heroes, villains, and morally grey characters in between within the expansive science fiction epic.

It wasn’t the first time Dune had an all-star cast. David Lynch’s original 1984 film features Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, Francesca Annis as Lady Jessica, Brad Dourif as Piter De Vries, Max von Sydow as Doctor Kynes, Jack Nance as Nefud, Patrick Stewart as Gurney Halleck, Everett McGill as Stilgar, Virginia Madsen as Princess Irulan, Freddie Jones as Thufir Hawat, José Ferrer as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, Sean Young as Chani, and Sting as Feyd-Rautha.

Thankfully, Villeneuve’s version lives up to the weight of his actors with a deep emotional undercurrent throughout the epic action sequences. Here is your guide to the cast and characters of Dune.

Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet)

One of the industry’s most popular young actors, Timothee Chalamet inherited the role of protagonist Paul Atreides. The young heir to House Atreides clan is destined to follow in his father’s footsteps of leadership, but he’s anxious about the burdens of command. Paul also wrestles with the heritage of his mother Lady Jessica, which gives him advanced mental abilities including mind control. Chalamet received an Oscar nomination for his breakthrough role in Call Me By Your Name, and also has appeared in Lady Bird, Interstellar, Beautiful Boy, Hostels, Little Women, The French Dispatch, and The King.

Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac)

In the past decade, Oscar Isaac went from being a relative unknown to one of the most exciting actors of his generation. Isaac stars in the critical role of Paul Atreides’s father Duke Leto, the nobel leader of House Atreides responsible for its rulership of Arrakis. Leto is skeptical about the family’s role on Arrakis considering the threat of the Fremen people, but abides by the command of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. Isaac gave his breakout performance as the titular character in Inside Llewyn Davis, and has also appeared in Drive, A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, Annihilation, The Card Counter, and the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson)

Swedish soap opera star Rebecca Ferguson made a splash in Hollywood thanks to her eclectic range of performances in film and television. Ferguson co-stars as Paul’s mother Lady Jessica, an acolyte of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood who have advanced powers of cognition and strength. Jessica pushes Paul to develop his abilities, and sees him utilize them once the two are left to survive on their own. Ferguson is best known for her role as the assassin Ilsa in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and has also appeared in Florence Foster Jenkins, The Greatest Showman, Life, Doctor Sleep, and Reminiscence.

Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin)

Josh Brolin has been an underrated actor for decades, continuously picking interesting projects and choosing diverse roles. Brolin appears as Gurney Halleck, the weapons master of House Atreides and one one of Duke Leto’s closest friends and allies. Gurney is tasked with training Paul as he prepares for combat, and protects him during a critical rescue mission on Arrakis. Brolin received an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in Milk, but his extensive filmography includes roles in The Goonies, No Country For Old Men, W., Inherent Vice, Gangster Squad, Sicario, Deadpool 2, and as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård)

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård is a living legend, and one of the greatest character actors working today thanks to his many roles in both film and television. Skarsgård appears as the chief antagonist in Dune, the floating Baron Vladamir of House Harkonnen. The vengeful house aims to stage a coup against the Atreides and their allies in order to take control of Arrakis and its lucrative resources. Skarsgård has appeared in countless memorable roles such as King Arthur, Mamma Mia, Thor, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Exorcist: The Beginning, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Chernobyl.

Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista)

Dave Bautista has transitioned from one of WWE’s biggest stars to an exciting actor who continues to develop his abilities. Bautista co-stars as Glossu Rabban, the nephew of Baron Harkonnen tasked with guiding the assault on House Atreides’s Arrakis facilities. Although Glossu doesn’t have a huge role, it's expected that he’ll feature more prominently within the recently announced sequel. Bautista launched his acting career with Guardians of the Galaxy, and since has appeared in Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Stuber, Army of the Dead, and Hotel Artemis.

Chani (Zendaya)

Once a popular Disney Channel teen idol, Zendaya has quickly become a movie star of equal merit. She has a brief role as the mysterious Fremen girl Chani that appears within Paul’s dreams, and a romance develops between the two once they finally come face-to-face. Chani’s relationship with Paul will be prominently featured in Dune: Part Two. Zendaya launched her film pursuits with the key role of MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man series, and she’s also appeared in The Greatest Showman, Euphoria, Malcolm & Marie, and The OA.

Silgar (Javier Bardem)

One of the greatest actors working today, Javier Bardem is known for the eccentric presence he brings to the screen. Bardem appears as the fearsome Fremen tribal leader Stilgar, who negotiates a potential alliance with House Atreides in a critical early meeting with Leto, Paul, and Gurney. Stilgar is renowned for his brutality and skeptical of a deal in which the Fremen could be leveraged for their resources. Bardem is best known for his Oscar winning role as the near-silent assassin Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men, but has given other great performances in Skyfall, Biutiful, The Sea Inside, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Counselor, and mother!

Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa)

Jason Momoa only continues to pick up exciting parts outside of his most iconic roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. Momoa appears as the fan-favorite character Duncan Idaho, a master swordsman of the House Atreides military. Although feared for his expert combat abilities, Idaho has a playful relationship with Paul and guides him through new experiences. Momoa’s other credits include Conan the Barbarian, See, Braven, Sweet Girl, and The Bad Batch.

Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling)

English actress Charlotte Rampling has appeared in prestige projects since the 1960s, and her dramatic grace helps spotlight one of the most enigmatic characters in the film. She appears as the mysterious Gaius Helen Mohian, the Reverend Mother of Lady Jessica’s Bene Gesserit sisterhood and the personal Truthslayer to the Emperor. She interprets Paul’s dreams and puts him through a test of enduring pain. Rampling’s many acclaimed roles include 45 Years, Under the Sand, The Eye of the Storm, Immortal, and Lemming.

Dune also stars David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Benjamin Clementine as Herald of the Change, Babs Olusanmokun as Jamis, and Golda Rosheuvel as Shadout Mapes.

