Frank Herbert's epic science fiction series Dune has always placed women at the forefront of the story. In fact, with each subsequent book, Herbert heavily expanded the role women play in the world of Dune. It only makes sense that director Denis Villeneuve would continue this trend by making major changes to a female character who is arguably one of the most consequential figures in the series. This character is, of course, Chani.

Played by Zendaya in the films, Chani is an important, yet understated character in the early books. Villeneuve's changes to her character are a massive improvement. While Chani's portrayal in the books is as a devoted and loving wife to protagonist and galactic messiah Paul Atriedies (Timothée Chalamet), Villeneuve manages to keep the essential elements of the character intact while greatly expanding her role in the story. The Chani of the film is far more wary of Paul weaponizing her people and, as a result, her character is far more interesting.

How Different Is Zendaya's Chani to the Dune Book Series?