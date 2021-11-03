If you were hoping to read a defense of David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune in comparison to the version that was just released, sorry to disappoint you. Though there are plenty of memorable moments from the 1984 Dune (that cat being milked, the nightmarish Navigator aliens), it’s really hard to make the case that it’s a clearer vision or a more successful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel. That said, Dune was still a pivotal movie in David Lynch’s career, as its critical and box office failure forced Lynch to reassess what kind of movies he wanted to make, which in turn led to one of his greatest triumphs as well as an approach to filmmaking that would guide the rest of his career.

Knowing what we know now about David Lynch’s style, it’s more than a little odd that he was ever approached to direct a big-budget blockbuster like Dune — though as we’ve now seen with many of the Marvel movies, it’s not uncommon for directors with indie hits to be plucked from obscurity to direct more mainstream fair. Still, it’s rare for this to happen to a director with as avant-garde of tendencies as Lynch. At the time, it must have seemed like Dino De Laurentiis (whose production company oversaw the making of Dune) and his daughter Raffaella De Laurentiis (who ultimately produced the movie) must have seen this as just the natural progression of Lynch’s career.

After releasing the midnight-movie hit Eraserhead in 1977, Lynch had successfully made the transition to something a little more mainstream with 1980's The Elephant Man, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. So Dune was supposed to be his call up to the big leagues to direct a sci-fi epic on par with Star Wars (incidentally, Lynch had also been offered the chance to direct Return of The Jedi). Also, as weird as it may seem, he was actually a safer choice to direct than Alejandro Jodorowsky, who had attempted to bring Dune to the big screen in the '70s, though his bizarre decisions (like casting an overpaid Salvador Dalí as the Emperor and wanting the film to run 10-14 hours) effectively sunk this version along with the other various financial troubles that keep a film this ambitious from being made.

It’s hard to get much of David Lynch’s perspective on exactly why his Dune ended up being such a mixed bag, as it’s clearly not a subject he enjoys reminiscing about. After being asked earlier this year about Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, he expressed zero interest in talking about his own adaptation, stating ”it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me.” It seems unnecessary for anyone to probe Lynch any further since, for one, it just seems like it’s a painful project to bring up. Also, it’s fairly easy to see which parts Lynch would’ve liked about it and what doesn’t ultimately work in the film — there is both a grotesque absurdism and dreamlike quality to the film that Lynch would explore more successfully in other efforts.

Another failing of the movie that Lynch would likely agree with is the way it compresses Frank Herbert’s sprawling book into a 137-minute movie. The majority of 1984’s Dune covers the book’s first half (which was given its own two-and-a-half-hour story in 2021’s Dune), while the second half of the book is basically squished into the last half hour of the movie. Lynch has said that he wanted the movie to be 3 or 4 hours, though Raffaella De Laurentiis has contended that the film was never intended to be that long. Either way, Lynch was not given final cut of the film, which the studio whittled into a narrative that is hard to follow even if you’ve read the book. There have been attempts to reconstruct something closer to Lynch’s vision of the film, first with a 186-minute TV version and a similar “extended cut” that has been released on DVD, which Lynch wanted nothing to do with to the point of taking his name out of the credits.

Despite the failings of Dune, the De Laurentiis Company decided to stick with Lynch while developing Blue Velvet, a project that Lynch had been toying with for years. The story focuses on a young man returning to his hometown from college when he finds a severed ear in a field. This leads to him meeting an alluring older woman who introduces him to this dark, depraved underbelly of an otherwise idyllic American town. Since the film featured plenty of provocative images and subject matter, Lynch was intent on having final cut in addition to more creative control than he’d had on Dune, so he worked out a deal with Dino De Laurentiis where he could have these things if he took a cut in salary and made the film for $6 million — one-seventh of what he had made Dune for (per "Mysteries of Love," the making-of documentary on the Blue Velvet home video release). Commenting on this newfound creative control in the book of interviews Lynch on Lynch, he said “after Dune I was down so far that anything was up! So it was just a euphoria. And when you work with that kind of feeling, you can take chances. You can experiment.”

Despite Lynch’s regrets over making Dune in comparison to Blue Velvet, there were still some good things to come out of the former film that affected the latter. In particular, Dune was where Lynch first met Kyle MacLachlan, an actor who now ranks as one of Lynch’s most frequent collaborators. Not only did MacLachlan end up starring in Blue Velvet, but he also would go on to star in the TV series Twin Peaks, perhaps the project of Lynch’s that has had the most lasting cultural impact. Additionally, Dune features Brad Douriff and Dean Stockwell, who would both end up in Blue Velvet playing members of the slimy crew headed by the film’s maniacal villain, Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper). Speaking of Frank Booth, you can also see traces of this character in Lynch’s interpretation of Dune’s villain, Baron Harkonnen (Kenneth McMillan). The 1984 adaptation of this character is a lot more sadistic and sexualized than Herbert’s depiction, which is… a choice. It's fair to say that this type of character works much better in the context of a small-town gangster who’s more of a straight-up psychopath than for an intergalactic political mastermind.

After finding himself at a crossroads in the wake of Dune, Lynch clearly took the path toward low-to-mid-budget movies in favor of the world of blockbusters. Though Blue Velvet, much like Dune, came with its own set of controversies (more due to the film’s content than quality), it represented a level of creative freedom that Lynch saw as his ideal. This is why most of Lynch’s projects after Blue Velvet were in the $10-15 million range, giving him both the budget to explore the bizarre possibilities of his imagination and temper the studio interference that hampered Dune. Additionally, working on movies of this scale kept Lynch’s work from being relegated to the underground or arthouse spheres, which led to him becoming that rare thing — a mainstream surrealist. For all of Lynch’s personal resentment toward making Dune, it’s hard to say he would’ve ended up the same filmmaker if he hadn’t embarked on that treacherous journey.

