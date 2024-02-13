The Big Picture Director Denis Villeneuve firmly believes that once a scene is cut from a film, it should stay cut. As such, no deleted scenes will be included in future Blu-ray releases of Dune.

Villeneuve prioritizes the story and the movie's pacing over its runtime. He believes that the length of a film should be based on what the story needs, not arbitrary time constraints.

The second part of Dune will have a slightly longer runtime than the first film, giving audiences more material. It will be released on March 1, 2024.

With the arrival of Dune: Part Two less than one month away, many of us are reaching for our 4K UHD copies of the first film to lock back onto Paul Atreide's story (Timothée Chalamaet). And, while typically, at least some deleted scenes are added to a physical release’s extras, this wasn’t the case for Dune. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to promote the upcoming sequel, Denis Villeneuve opened up about whether fans could expect to ever see the pieces that didn’t make the final shortened cut.

Like a sandworm to its prey, Villeneuve completely demolished any hopes of the full version of Dune making it onto a Blu-ray or its own special box set. “I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead. I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me.” Ouch – that'll be painful for fans to hear too. The director went on to explain that it’s a difficult, yet necessary, labor of love:

“Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out.’ I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It’s too painful. When it’s dead, it’s dead, and it’s dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very, I think, severe in the editing room. I’m not thinking about my ego, I’m thinking about the movie.”

For Denis Villaneuve, The Craft Always Comes First

Leaning more into his decision behind what stays, what goes, and how long a film “should” be, Villeneuve adds,

“The runtime of a movie, for me, the length of the movie is based on what the story needs. Sometimes I’ve made movies in my life that were 75 minutes, and this one is two hours, 45 [minutes], I think, something like that. It’s not, for me, the runtime, it’s about the storytelling, and I felt that I wanted to create a momentum . I wanted an energy in the movie that I was looking for that excited me, and I thought that was the perfect runtime… For me, no matter what is the physical length of the running time, it’s always the experience as you’re watching the movie and how you feel . You can be bored by a five-minute movie, and there are some movies, we know some of them, that are three or four hours that you could live there forever. So, you just have to find the perfect running time, and that’s what I tried to do.”

Dune: Part 2’s runtime will be around 10 minutes longer than the first film, giving audiences just a little bit more material to work with as this part of the story comes to an end. If you have yet to see Villeneuve’s initial installment, the Academy Award-winning flick is now streaming on Max and Netflix and will be re-released into select theaters for a one-week engagement later this month.

The follow-up feature rides into theaters on March 1, 2024. You can keep up with everything we know about the film here in our nifty guide. And For more with Villeneuve, you can watch Steve's conversation with him below.

