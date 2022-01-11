Collider got exclusive access to a new featurette where cineast Denis Villeneuve talks about how he designed the world of Dune in a way that honored Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel. Entitled “My Desert, My Dune,” the featurette explores the long and arduous process Villeneuve went through to bring his vision of Dune to life.

In the video, Villeneuve says that “Dune took years to be made because it was a challenge to respect the spirit of Frank Herbert´s book and bring it to the big screen.” Herbert’s book had already been adapted once by David Lynch, in 1984, during a production so chaotic that the director removed his name from the credits. Since then, Dune has been considered unadaptable. That is, until Villeneuve split the book story into two and brought a beautiful and vibrant vision of the first half to theaters last year.

To achieve the critically acclaimed result of Dune, Villeneuve focused on the design of a world that felt alive. In the director’s words, “maybe the most important thing of all, I wanted the design to be inspired by nature. The light, the wind, the dust feel that these were natural environments.” We can say that Villeneuve achieved his goals, as the beautiful sand dunes featured in the film are breathtaking. In the new featurette, Director of Photography Greig Fraser also describes how he helped Villeneuve to build the exact world he wanted. As Fraser explains it, “from a color perspective, Denis wanted Arrakis to be harsh and desolate.”

The main shooting location for Dune was also chosen by Villeneuve 10 years prior to the film’s production, when he was on a trip to Jordan. As Villeneuve puts it, when he first saw Jordan’s desert he decided that if he ever made a version of Dune, the rock formations of that desert would be the perfect place to bring Arrakis to life.

Dune’s success already led Warner Bros. to greenlight a sequel. Named Dune: Part 2, the sequel will pick up where the first movie left off and adapt the second half of Herbert’s novel. Part 2 will reportedly start filming in July 2022, giving Villeneuve a little more than one year to wrap everything up and deliver the highly-anticipated sequel in October 2023. While one year is a tight deadline for a blockbuster, Villeneuve previously said that “a lot of the work has been done already regarding design, casting, locations, and writing.”

Dune’s impressive cast includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu 'Beast' Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Here’s Dune’s official synopsis.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence–a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential–only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

