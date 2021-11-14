[Editor’s Note: This article contains major spoilers for the Dune series of books]

Denis Villeneuve's recent film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel Dune brought Herbert’s vision of the stark desert planet Arrakis to life in stunning detail. As the first part of a two-part adaptation of the original Dune novel, the first film laid the foundation for the grand conflict that will unfold as the protagonist, Paul Atreides, takes his place in the destiny of the universe as the Kwisatz Haderach. However, the Kwisatz Haderach was explored very little in this first installment, so here’s everything you need to know about the Kwisatz Haderach.

Set on the desert planet Arrakis, Dune is the story of Paul Atreides, heir to Duke Leto, head of House Atreides. An order from the Emperor sent Paul and his family from their ancestral home of Caladan to Arrakis, home of the spice melange that enables interstellar travel, making it the most valuable substance in the universe. After coming to Arrakis, House Atreides was overthrown by their long-time political rival, House Harkonnen, in a coup that killed Duke Leto and sent Paul and his mother into the desert, where they allied themselves with the native Fremen, who saw Paul as their messiah.

The Fremen prophecies weren’t the only destiny Paul found himself heir to, however. It’s revealed early on in both the book and the 2021 movie that Paul is the Kwisatz Haderach, a unique individual that the Bene Gesserit, a guild of women who had influenced the political powers of the universe for thousands of years had spent 10,000 years of carefully selected breeding to produce. The Bene Gesserit had planned for Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother and a member of their order, to give birth to a daughter, but Jessica disobeyed, giving birth to Paul instead and giving rise to the Kwisatz Haderach a generation sooner than intended.

The Bene Gesserit had extraordinary powers that led many to fear them and consider them witches. One of these abilities was the Voice, which compels any who hear it to obey the speaker. Another of their abilities was to use the spice to access their genetic memories, shared across the centuries. But the Bene Gesserit could only access maternal memories because they had two X chromosomes, leaving their paternal memories inaccessible to them, even with the spice. Those memories were locked in a dark place that even the greatest Bene Gesserit feared.

This is why the Kwisatz Haderach being male is vital. Having X and Y chromosomes gives the Kwisatz Haderach this ability to access all their genetic memories from all ancestors, male or female. Additionally, this male would inherit other Bene Gesserit traits, such as the ability to use the Voice and to read others by their body language. However, the greatest strength of the Kwisatz Haderach came from the ability to see through time and predict the future.

With exposure to the spice, some Bene Gesserit could see limited glimpses of the future. The Kwisatz Haderach, however, had no limitations. Ever since Paul was a child, he had dreamed of the future, such as his frequent dreams of Chani, the woman he would have his children with. Once he came to Arrakis and got exposed to the spice in the ground, in the food, and in the air, his abilities awoke to their full potential. Paul could see far into the future, understanding that one day, a great war would sweep across the universe in his name and kill billions.

Despite Paul being the Kwisatz Haderach, however, he didn’t live up to the expectations of the Bene Gesserit. Their ultimate goal was to place the Kwisatz Haderach on the Golden Throne as Emperor and their pawn, thus gaining control over the entire universe. While Paul did ascend to the throne and become Emperor by the end of the first Dune book, he did so while swearing not to work with the Bene Gesserit as they had allowed his father to be killed when the Harkonnens attacked Arrakis. In doing so, he effectively destroyed 10,000 years of planning and stripped the Sisterhood of much power.

Paul discovered that being the Kwisatz Haderach wasn’t just a path to power but also a curse he had to bear. His knowledge of the great war tore at his conscience. It wasn’t something Paul desired, nor was it something he could stop. Instead, he was trapped by the tides of destiny, being swept towards a future he feared and resented. Paul would see his war spread across the universe, enforcing Fremen teachings across numerous planets and subduing the rebellion of the Great Houses at the cost of billions of lives.

Paul also wasn’t the only Kwisatz Haderach. While the Bene Gesserit had intended to breed a single man to have this title, the title passed on to Paul’s sister Alia and his son Leto II. Alia and Leto both had precognitive powers similar to Paul’s, Leto II due to his direct heritage, and Alia because she had still been in Jessica’s womb when her mother transformed into a Reverend Mother. Leto II in particular took up the mantle of Kwisatz Haderach with great purpose, feeling similar pressure to his father at the weight of the destiny ahead.

To save humanity, Paul and Leto II both saw that they must follow the Golden Path that would lead to humanity’s eventual salvation rather than downfall. Paul fled from the path, however, as it would require him to forsake his humanity and meld with the great sandworms of Arrakis. Instead, Paul let himself be blinded and wandered into the desert to offer himself to the sandworms. Leto II took up the burden of the Golden Path, becoming the God-Emperor, a nearly immortal being who would take the golden throne and rule for 3,500 years.

The Kwisatz Haderach was meant to be the pinnacle of 10,000 years of selective breeding but Paul Atreides and his family proved to be far more than the Bene Gesserit could have predicted, despite their careful planning and foresight. While it only featured briefly in Villeneuve's first film, the second part will surely see Paul grow into his full potential as the first of the Kwisatz Haderach.

