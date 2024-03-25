The Big Picture Dune: Part Two has grossed $574 million globally, eyeing $700 million total, a major achievement.

In an unusual coincidence, three major franchises whose latest installments are currently playing in theaters across the world passed significant milestones at the global box office this weekend. While the Kung Fu Panda series topped $2 billion in global box office revenue, director Denis Villeneuve’s two-part Dune series joined the long-running Ghostbusters franchise in hitting a combined global gross of $1 billion.

This comes after Dune: Part Two’s splendid performance in its fourth weekend of release. The movie made a little over $17.5 million domestically, and another $30 million from around 73 overseas markets, for a combined global gross of around $575 million. Of this total, $233 million has come from domestic theaters, and the remaining $341 million has come from international territories. Produced on a reported budget of $190 million, Dune: Part Two is eyeing a lifetime global gross of around $700 million—a major achievement for a narratively dense, tonally demanding and visually experimental science-fiction epic.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune Movies Global Box Office Dune (2021) $431 million Dune: Part Two (2024) $574 million

By comparison, the first Dune ended its theatrical run with around $400 million globally in 2021. It added around $30 million to its total after a recent one-week re-release. The movie was infamously released day-and-date on the streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max, which significantly ate into its box office potential. Villeneuve made his displeasure clear, and insisted that the film was designed to be enjoyed on the biggest screens possible. Warner Bros.’s 2021 release strategy was instantly controversial, and eventually cost the studio its relationship with arguably its most valuable partner, filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Warner Bros. appeared to extend an olive branch to Villeneuve with Dune: Part Two, which received a lavish publicity campaign that included an endorsement from Nolan, and a massive global roll-out on Premium Large-Format and IMAX screens. In fact, a considerable chunk of the movie’s revenue comes from these large-format venues. IMAX alone has contributed $124 million to Dune: Part Two’s global gross, with the movie recently entering the list of IMAX’s top 10 highest-grossing releases of all time. Dune: Part Two has also been successful in China, where it has made over $40 million so far.

Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two concludes Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel, and follows Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides' continued descent into dictatorship. A third movie has been hinted at, although Villeneuve has said that he doesn’t want to rush it. Dune: Part Two also features Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Christopher Walken and others. You can watch Dune: Part Two in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.