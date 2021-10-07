With a little over two weeks until its release, Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune. The story follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young man of royal birth whose visions of a coming conflict over the planet Arrakis thrusts him into the middle of a war to ensure the future of his family and people.

Dune is a dense work (people who have seen the movie say the upcoming film basically requires a sequel to complete its narrative), but this trailer is a smart move to try and condense the story’s biggest points within the span of a 2-minute-and-30-second trailer. For some, this may lean a bit into “spoiler territory” and there are definitely some deaths that are hinted at here, but if you still need to be sold on Dune, then maybe this trailer will give you the extra push you need.

Check out the Dune trailer below. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd. Dune also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Starsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dune:

Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive. The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Little Women”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Oscar Isaac (the “Star Wars” franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Milk,” “Avengers: Infinity War”), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO’s “Chernobyl,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Avengers: Endgame”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” HBO’s “Euphoria”), David Dastmalchian (“Blade Runner 2049,” “The Dark Knight”), Chang Chen (“Mr. Long,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Netflix’s “Sex Education”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), with Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones”), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall”).

