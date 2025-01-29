Make way for the Lisan al Gaib, because one of the most popular sci-fi films of the last few years will soon have a new streaming home. Warner Bros.' and Legendary's Dune, the 2021 epic that introduced audiences to the classic story of Paul Atreides, will soon be available to stream for free on Tubi, making its way to the platform on Feb. 1. This is good news for people who don't have a paid streaming subscription, as the film will be leaving Netflix just a day prior, on Jan. 31. But you won't have to wait long to find it in a new location.

The film, based on the classic novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, starred Timothée Chalamet as Paul, the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) who is sent with his family to the desert planet Arrakis by the Emperor of the Known Universe. Once the Atreides arrive on Arrakis, home of the all-powerful spice, they realize that the Emperor has hatched a plan with their rival family, the Harkonnens, to eliminate the Atreides bloodline and conquer Arrakis for themselves. But as the family pushes back against the Harkonnens, Paul becomes ethralled with the native Fremen, and soon learns that a Fremen prophecy intertwines with his own life.

Dune, the first part of a two-part film covering the book, was directed by Denis Villeneuve, and the films have come to be seen as the definitive adaptation of Herbert's novel. Alongside Chalamet, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård. It should come as no surprise, then, that the film received critical acclaim, and currently has an 83% audience score and 90% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Dune's Story Will Continue in 'Dune: Messiah'

Tubi has become known for its wide variety of free offerings, and it is adding Dune to the roster while the franchise remains at peak popularity. Both Dune and Dune: Part Two received high praise, with the latter introducing other A-listers into the world, including Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Anya Taylor-Joy. The first film won six Oscars and earned a total of 10 nominations, while the second is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Villeneuve, who directed Dune from a screenplay he wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, isn't done in the world of Arrakis, either. He is currently in development on Dune: Messiah, the third film in the franchise which will adapt Herbert's second book of the same name. A release window remains unclear for Messiah, but one thing is for sure - the Lisan al Gaib will make his return.

Dune will be streaming on Tubi on Feb. 1. It is also currently streaming on Max.