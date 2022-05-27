Licensing Expo is taking place this week in Las Vegas. This is the largest event in the world for licensing and over the last couple of days, we have gotten closer looks at some of our favorite franchises. This includes Legendary’s vast library of content. Our own Editor-in-Chief, Steven Weintraub, is attending the expo and took some pictures of the coolest things the Legendary booth had to offer.

One of Legendary’s newest and biggest franchises, Dune was on full display at the event. The booth had advertisements for the sci-fi series including a banner featuring Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. It also had three costumes from the first film on display including one of the stillsuits, a House of Atreides' Uniform, and one of Lady Jessica’s (Rebecca Ferguson) dresses. Dune was one of the best films to release last year, being beloved by genre fans and critics alike. Casting for the sequel is well underway with Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler joining the cast. Dune II is set to start filming this fall and is on track for an October 2023 release date.

One of the lesser-known properties that Legendary has is Netflix’s Enola Holmes which was a surprise hit when it was released on the streamer in 2020. The film followed Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola who was played by Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown. It also featured Henry Cavill as the famous detective. The first film was such a fun, fourth-wall-breaking, good time, and it was a fresh take on the source material. A sequel was quickly greenlit after the first film's release. A marketing poster can be seen at Legendary’s booth, which is just the first film’s poster featuring the main cast, but it's a nice reminder that the sequel is coming soon. There is no official release date for the second film yet, but it should arrive sometime this year.

However, the main star of the booth here was Legendary’s crown jewel, the MonsterVerse. At the expo, the MonsterVerse is represented by this cool piece of art featuring Godzilla and King Kong fighting around many other monsters seen across this modern franchise. The MonsterVerse logo is seen in the middle of the art and Godzilla and Kong are also on the same Legendary banner featuring Chalamet.

The franchise has featured 2014’s Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs Kong, but there's more monster madness on the way. Legendary has both a Godzilla vs Kong sequel and a Godzilla TV show for Apple TV+ in the works. Before Godzilla vs Kong last year, this version of the franchise appeared to be winding down. However, the film being one of the first major blockbusters to bring people back to theaters really helped its box office. The epic monster showdown made over $450 million worldwide. That was with the day and date release on HBO Max, but it was just a really entertaining film in its own right. There is no release window for either the series or Godzilla vs Kong 2 yet. However, it is just comforting knowing that there will be more Godzilla in our future.

Hopefully, these three franchises being at the expo is a sign that we will get more information on each individual project soon. Until then, you can view our images from Legendary's booth at Licensing Expo down below. You can also stream Dune and the MonsterVerse on HBO Max as well as stream Enola Holmes on Netflix right now.

