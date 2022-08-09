DUNE: The Graphic Novel, Book 2: Muad’Dib is getting released this month, and Collider is happy to present an exclusive preview for the second of a three-part graphic novel adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel. The second book in the new graphic novel adaptation takes us to the desert planet Arrakis, where Paul Atreides and his mother, the lady Jessica, try to survive the coup from House Harkonnen.

The first exclusive preview page features an exchange between Jessica and Stilgar, a leader of the fremen, the desert people native to Arrakis. Once House Atreides falls, Jessica and Paul escape to the desert, finding a new home among the fremen. There, they will recover their strength and lead a revolution that will set the galaxy on fire. But first, they must learn how to survive in the sand and avoid the giant worms that feed on the planet’s life. The second exclusive preview page features an encounter between the nobles of House Harkonnen and Fenring, as Duke Harkonnen nourishes his political alliances after seemingly destroying House Arrakis.

Both scenes will be adapted to live-action once Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 hits theaters next year. The first half of Villeneuve's acclaimed theatrical adaptation mainly focused on the events of the first graphic novel. So, reading the second book of the collection is the perfect way to learn what will happen next in Arrakis and how the first film's events will unleash an interplanetary war between House Atreides and Emperor Shaddam IV, who rules over the known universe. Also, considering that Villeneuve already revealed that the sequel would show more of House Harkonnen, the graphic novel is an accessible way for everyone to get to know the villains better.

DUNE: The Graphic Novel, Book 2: Muad’Dib is adapted by New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, Frank Herbert’s son, and New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson. The book is illustrated by comics artists Raúl Allénand and Patricia Martín. The special cover of Book 2 is drawn by Eisner Award-winner artist Bill Sienkiewicz, who also worked on the cover for Villeneuve's movie adaptation.

DUNE: The Graphic Novel, Book 2: Muad’Dib reaches bookstores everywhere this August. Dune: Part Two’s release date is set for October 20, 2023. There’s also a spinoff series in development focused on the secret sisterhood known as the Bene Gesserit. Check out the exclusive preview pages below:

