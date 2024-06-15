The Big Picture Villeneuve found inspiration for the Harkonnens in the iconic vampire film "Nosferatu" for their sinister appearance and movements.

The eerie visual influence of "Nosferatu" on the vampire genre can be seen in films like "Bram Stoker's Dracula" and "What We Do in the Shadows."

"Dune: Part Two" showcases Giedi Prime as a monochromatic planet with black-and-white lighting, drawing parallels to vampires' fear of the sun.

While the world still recovers from Austin Butler’s terrifying transformation into Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two, fans might be wondering where exactly Denis Villeneuve got his visual inspiration for the Harkonnens. In an interview conducted for the book The Art and Soul of Dune: Part Two, Villeneuve told authors Tanya Lapointe and Stefanie Broos that he wanted the characters to look "like a crowd of nosferatu." Villeneuve was referencing one of the most enduring monsters in horror history, created by F.W. Murnau in the 1922 German silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.

Based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Nosferatu tells the tale of Count Orlok (Max Schreck), a vampire who invites Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote castle in Transylvania under the guise that he is seeking to buy property in the region where Hutter lives with his wife Ellen (Greta Schroeder). Worried for Ellen, Hutter hurries home, but Orlok finds a way onto a ship by way of a coffin and continues to stalk human prey until his own accidental demise when he is caught in the sunrise. Not only was the macabre world of Nosferatu an influence on the Harkonnens' home planet of Giedi Prime, but the Harkonnens' animalistic movements and sinister appearance draw connections back to Nosferatu's timeless and terrifying monster.

'Nosferatu' Influenced a Century of Vampire Movies

F.W. Murnau was a key figure in the German Expressionist movement in cinema and created many thematically dense films that explored the darkness of the human condition. Nosferatu, in particular, pays homage to Bram Stoker's Gothic literary roots. One of the most unsettling aspects of the film is Count Orlok's stiff and puppet-like movements, complete with long, curling fingernails, unblinking eyes, and a permanent grin that is far from human. Some of the eeriest shots are of his shadow going upstairs or approaching doors, which create a creeping sense of disgust and dread.

As one of the most influential movies in horror history, Nosferatu has had a noticeable visual influence on the vampire genre as a whole. This influence can be seen in such films as Warner Herzog's esteemed 1979 remake, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Gary Oldman's performance as the Count in 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Petyr, the frightening basement resident in Taika Waititi's 2014 mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows. Each of these vampires has the same quintessential pale, sneering face, withered skin, and claw-like hands as Murnau's Orlok, which sets them apart from the human characters they interact with.

'Dune's Scenes on Giedi Prime Feel Like an Old-School Monster Movie

While Dune: Part Two is not a vampire movie in a literal sense, the Harkonnens serve a similar role to vampires, as predatory villains seeking to bring others under their influence, and Feyd-Rautha is the most cruel, sinister, and unsettling among them. Villeneuve's design for Giedi Prime draws influence from horror movies. In Gothic literature, including Dracula, a vampire is someone forced to seek out a cruel existence out of necessity, but may not necessarily be inherently evil. Austin Butler explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that in order to get inside Feyd-Rautha's head from a human standpoint, he had to imagine what it would be like to have grown up in a culture of cruelty, and the necessity of violence in his character's survival.

Another element that adds to the horror quality of Giedi Prime is the lighting. Cinematographer Greig Fraser chose to shoot the outdoor arena scene in black-and-white using an infrared camera to capture the starkness of Giedi Prime, which in Villeneuve's adaptation is a monochromatic planet that orbits a black sun. This choice amplifies the starkness and strangeness of the world, particularly as the entire rest of Dune: Part Two is shot in color. The black-and-white world also nods to the traditional concept of vampires being creatures of the night who are deathly afraid of the sun, an example of how black-and-white can continue to bring innovation to modern cinema.

Villeneuve's Harokonnen Design is an Ode to Vampires

The bald, half-dead appearance of the Harkonnens seems like a direct reference to Nosferatu, where Count Orlok creeps about, pale-faced and always dressed in black. In Villeneuve's Dune movies, the Harkonnens have pale, nearly translucent skin, they are hairless, and, at least for Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his nephew Feyd-Rautha, they are motivated by sadism and violence. Butler studied the behavior of animals for his performance, specifically sharks and snakes, and this is apparent in the way he looks at his enemies like prey with darting, cold eyes and the hunched, unpredictable way that he moves. Editor Joe Walker told Variety that his first look at the infrared shots of Butler in the arena scene was terrifying: "You can see the vein structure of the eyes, and the skin is very thin and transparent." Villeneuve said to the Los Angeles Times that, in contrast to earlier iterations of Harkonnen design such as David Lynch's, which look more human, he wanted his version of the Harkonnens to be visually striking, especially in their cultural value of hairlessness, which reinforces a brutal aesthetic minimalism.

Beyond the Dune universe, Nosferatu's influence continues to be felt more directly, with Robert Eggers' interpretation of the classic tale, starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicolas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Defoe due out on December 25th. In this iteration, Hoult will portray the doomed Thomas Hutter, while Depp will play Ellen Hutter, and Skarsgård, who has played many horror roles including Pennywise in It, will take the lead role as Count Orlok.

Nosferatu (1922) is available to stream now on Tubi.

