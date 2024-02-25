The Big Picture The best genre movies mix various influences for a more dynamic storytelling experience.

Dune blends horror elements with sci-fi and fantasy for a chilling ride that stands out.

Villeneuve's talent shines through in creating dark, atmospheric moments that elevate Dune's cinematic experience.

The very best genre movies don't just pull from one source. This isn't merely in terms of the story they're telling, but how they're telling their tales. A superhero movie that is just focused on feeling like a superhero movie ends up uninspired and an exercise in visual noise. Thankfully, most films bear traces of other genres simply because filmmakers can't help but be fans of multiple cinematic avenues. It's when directors lean into their influences and break out of the boxes of their stories that their works really soar.

Over the last few years, many movies have done this well, but the best of them would have to be Dune. Frank Herbert's original novel is already a tonally multifaceted text, but Denis Villeneuve's artistic touch amplifies it even more so. Of all the inspirations that he brought into this project, its horror vibe has easily been the most unsung. At times, there is a true-blue spooky atmosphere riding through this thing. Between spooky Bene Gesserit shenanigans, eerie Harkonnen lairs, and an at-times chilling Hans Zimmer score, this two-and-a-half-hour ride is filled with hair-raising moments. It might be a science fiction epic in the front and a fantasy in the back, but Dune is at its absolute best when it's a horror movie.

Dune A noble family becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy's most valuable asset while its heir becomes troubled by visions of a dark future. Release Date September 15, 2021 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Timothee Chalamet , Josh Brolin , David Dastmalchian Rebecca Ferguson , Zendaya Coleman , Jason Momoa Runtime 155

'Dune' is a Multi-Faceted Genre Film Experience

So, in case you aren't a complete and total Dune head riding giant sandworms yet, now is a great time to hop aboard the franchise. Despite only being out for about two-and-a-half years now, Dune: Part One has already been claimed as somewhat of a modern classic. Its story of a young man, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), rising to a divine position of power that he never wanted is as exciting as it is operatically tragic — the kind of multifaceted tale that piles endless layers of depth onto its characters. Throw in the epic world-building found on planets like Arrakis, Giedi Prime, and Caladan, killer battle sequences, a rich mythology that is inspired by many cultures, myths, and religions, and a stacked cast that's made up of many 21st Century A-listers, all while being steered by one of today's greatest filmmakers, and you've got an absolute banger on your hands. Dune rules.

After one simple viewing of Dune: Part One, most people will walk away with these notes on their minds. Yes, it's epic, deep, loud, and full of tons of good-looking faces (you're kidding yourself if you say the Baron isn't a total fox), but it's also clearly the kind of artistic piece that only gets better. Character motivations will become clearer, you can smell foreshadowing a mile away, and the rules of the world will be much less confusing. Going back to a movie that's this big also allows for these second and third watches to be much less overwhelming. In that, lesser obvious tones become much more apparent. In the case of Dune, you'll notice that this isn't just a fun science-fiction adventure and is rarely even fun. This movie is scary, and is at its very best during these moments!

Denis Villeneuve Is at His Best When He’s Creating Dark and Chilling Worlds

Now, that's not to say that Dune isn't great outside its horror moments. The movie as a whole rocks, but it feels as though director Denis Villeneuve is at his most comfortable when he gets to go dark. After all, he is the mind behind incredibly bleak thrillers like Enemy, Prisoners, and Sicario. He's proven time and time again that he's a master at crafting unsettling images and building tension, and that he's at his best while building atmosphere, as opposed to making his characters play emotional baseball. His movies are ominous, brooding, full of the same kind of troubled characters that rarely smile, and rarely ever go for anything other than making you unnerved or depressed. There's even a modern gothic quality to most of them. Arrival feels the most out of any movie in his filmography. The ending is a total tearjerker! You'd be a liar if you said the aliens in that movie aren't absolutely chilling, though.

Dune has some lovely moments where characters share a big old bear hug, or Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto loves on his son Paul, but Villeneuve moves through these instances faster than a sandworm on spice. It's almost funny how much time he spends turning the arrival of a spaceship into an eerie moment. The thing is, it works! Whether we're talking about ships arriving at Arrakis or a Bene Gesserit vessel leaving Caladan, he pauses everything, builds an ice-cold vibe, makes his audience feel small, and practically silences all the diegetic sounds in favor of letting Zimmer's haunting choral score soar. It feels strange to say it, but these passages of intergalactic travel almost seem to emphasize a sort of cosmic horror — hammering home the vast, unfathomable size of space and the universe in general. That might feel like a bit of a stretch, but Zimmer's score and some of Greig Fraser's sterile intergalactic cinematography seem to call back to 2001's at times, another picture that lingers on the mind-shattering terrors of the infinite.

Among Other Influences, 'Dune' Carries Various Shades of Gothic Horror

Image via Warner Bros.

Like his other films, Dune also brings a real gothic quality to almost every planet other than Arrakis. Caladan is a mostly beautiful environment, but once the Bene Gesserit arrive, Villeneuve flips this planet on its head. Not to harp too much on the scene when they leave the Atreides' homeworld, but that scene is coated in an eerie mist, all while these ghoulishly dressed space witches traipse across the frame. It's spooky in the way that folks like Saruman can be in Lord of the Rings, but even more than that. Their "voice" that they use also carries a sinister tone that'll give you some goosebumps. An inspired choice that might not feel like it would make much of a difference, but it's these little things that make fantastical worlds feel real and prove that the movie in general was deeply considered.

The most gothic parts of Dune are obvious, though. Two things — Giedi Prime and the Harkonnens. These scenes are all soaked in just about the most evil atmosphere possible. It has shades of the Universal Horror aesthetic of the 1930s through '50s, while also throwing us back to the rainy and oppressive nighttime scenes in Prisoners. Villeneuve presents most Houses as living in these castle-like interiors. Well, if the Atreides live in a beautiful, futuristic Camalot, then the Harkonnens occupy a spooky crumbling castle that maybe a future Dracula might enjoy. Don’t forget about the otherworldly shots of the Baron floating, the rumbling Harkonnen throat singing, and that jarring, big, slimy spider with human hands! Everything about this villainous family of cosmic tyrants is chilling. The Baron is a floating, giant slug of a man. Meanwhile, the House's Mentat, Piter de Vries (David Dastmalchian), brings echoes of slimy, evil servants like Renfield. Cap all of this off with a particular Baron reveal that happens a little over halfway through this film, and you'll find one of the creepiest moments in any Villeneuve picture.

Next time you watch Dune, enjoy the spectacle of it all — truly! Have fun with the larger-than-life set pieces, soak up the gorgeous cinematography, and get lost in the rich mythology of Herbert's creation. When this movie is calling you aboard the spooky train, trust Denis and take a ride. Clear all the sand away, and you'll surely find a fantastically chilling experience.

Dune is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.

