With less than two months to go before the premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, IMAX has released a brand-new poster for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's original sci-fi novel of the same name, and Collider has your exclusive look at the art featuring Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides walking the sands of the spice planet known as Arrakis (aka the titular Dune). Dune will be released on October 22, premiering in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max for 31 days.

Villeneuve’s Dune will tackle only the beginning of the story, with the director and co-writer recently sharing that he has plans for a film trilogy — with the first Dune and its sequel covering Herbert's first novel and the third purportedly tackling the follow-up, Dune Messiah. Villeneuve and his co-writers Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts will have a lot of source material to work from, considering that the original book series consists of six novels, with additional works contributed by Herbert's son Brian Herbert and sci-fi author Kevin J. Anderson.

In addition to Chalamet, Dune’s impressive cast also consists of Oscar Isaac as Paul's father Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Paul's mother Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu 'Beast' Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

After having its premiere at Venice Film Festival this week, on September 3, Dune will also screen at 2021's Toronto International Film Festival before coming to theaters on HBO Max on October 22. The IMAX release of Dune will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie. Check out the exclusive IMAX poster below:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence–a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential–only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

