Warner Bros. and IMAX have announced that a sneak peek at Denis Villeneuve's Dune is coming exclusively to IMAX on July 21 and 22, which promises brand new footage from the epic sci-fi, culminating in the reveal of the latest full-length trailer ahead of the movie's rollout to theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

Frank Herbert's source novel has been deemed un-filmable by many literary scholars, and the tales of the version that Alejandro Jodorowsky never made are almost as legendary as the behind the scenes woe that faced David Lynch when he actually managed to drag Dune out of development hell and onto the big screen back in 1984, only to see it flop at the box office and split critics right down the middle, although it's since gone on to enjoy long-lasting life as a cult classic.

Villeneuve is one of the most visually distinct filmmakers working today, and he's no stranger to science fiction of either the existential or big budget kind, having previously helmed Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, so he seems like the ideal fit for the material. It also helps that the cast he's assembled is nothing short of staggering, with lead Timothee Chalamet being lent support by Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and many more.

Dune was originally scheduled to be released in November of last year before the pandemic saw it shunted back several times, while Villeneuve could barely hide his anger at seeing the film awarded a hybrid release on HBO Max without his prior consultation, which led to it being awarded an exclusive 45-day theatrical window.

It's a big risk from both a financial and creative perspective, with the director revealing that he's only telling the first half of the story, in the hopes that Dune performs well enough with audiences to warrant a sequel to bring the narrative to a close. If you can't wait until October, then make sure to head to your nearest IMAX screen to catch the new footage on July 21 and 22. Tickets are available now at dunemovie.com.

