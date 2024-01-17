The Big Picture Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune is returning to IMAX theaters, offering a preview of Dune: Part Two.

The specific content of the sneak peek is unknown, but fans are excited about the chance to experience the film in IMAX.

Dune: Part Two will continue the story of Paul Atreides as he seeks vengeance and tries to prevent a disastrous future.

Fans can return to Arrakis sooner than anticipated as Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed adaptation of Dune is set to make a comeback in IMAX theaters soon, offering not just an immersive experience on the desert planet but also, tantalizingly, a preview of Dune: Part Two, scheduled for release in March. Originally planned for a 2020 release, the film's debut was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, and upon its release, it was simultaneously available on HBO Max, suggesting that despite the film's successful initial run, many enthusiasts may not have experienced it in the grandeur of IMAX. The film will be available in selected IMAX theaters starting January 24, with Dune: Part Two premiering on March 1.

The specific content of the sneak peek is still under wraps, so it might be a special trailer, a look at the making of the film, or something completely different. Considering that theaters weren't fully operational when Dune was initially released, just the chance to watch the movie on the large IMAX screens is exciting, and the addition of the sneak peek provides an extra reason for audiences to be enthusiastic.

In describing the special one-night-only event, Warner Bros. teased:

"Dune returns to the big screen with a triumphant limited engagement in select theaters. Award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve directs the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal bestseller. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence -- a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential -- only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

What to Expect From 'Dune: Part Two'

Image via Warner Bros.

The follow-up will track the continuing adventures of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Zendaya's Chani and her tribe, the Fremen, while setting on a trail of vengeance against those who destroyed his family, as he attempts to prevent a disastrous future that so far, only he can see. The upcoming sequel stars Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as "Beast" Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen. Newcomers to the franchise include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walken playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Dune hits select IMAX theaters on January 24th and Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1st.

