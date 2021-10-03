Dune has already garnered massive box office numbers before it even hits American theaters. Two weeks ahead of its October 22 premiere in the United States, the Denis Villenueve-directed science-fiction epic has officially earned over $100 million at the international box office, bringing in another $13.7 million in its third weekend in theaters and officially bringing box office estimates to $100.3 million overall.

The highly anticipated adaptation, which is currently playing in over six thousand theaters in thirty-two markets, has yet to see a significant box office drop, and likely won’t before it hits American theaters, where it has been eagerly awaited by fans of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. The film experienced a forty-nine percent drop after opening internationally on September 17 and earning $36.8 million its first weekend, and in like-for-like markets and at today’s rates, the film continues to track ahead of its competition, including eleven percent ahead of Tenet, fifty-eight percent ahead of Black Widow, sixty-five percent ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and ninety-one percent ahead of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Dune, however, has fallen behind a few of its competitors, with No Time to Die crossing $119 million in its first weekend at the international box office (a welcome send-off for Daniel Craig’s James Bond), and Venom: Let There Be Carnage besting the film’s benchmark in Russia by earning $13.8 million there in its first weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film currently sits just behind Venom in the ranking of 2021 releases, at number twenty-eight worldwide.

Image via Warner Bros. and Legendary

RELATED: 'Dune's' Political Players Explained

That being said, with the Timothée Chalamet-led epic just under two weeks away from its domestic release, fans can certainly look forward to big numbers at the box office, which will inevitably pump the sci-fi adventure several spots up the chart. With such a hefty reputation to follow — not only from Herbert’s novel, but from David Lynch’s failed 1984 adaptation — the epic has a lot to live up to, but with the hype built around the film, as well as the standing ovation it received after premiering at the Venice Film Festival, the outlook for long-time fans seems positive.

Dune also stars Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. The film is directed by Villeneuve, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, and will premiere in American theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.

KEEP READING: Who are ‘Dune’s Bene Gesserit? Let's Discuss the Secret Sisterhood of Denis Villeneuve's Film

Share Share Tweet Email

'Venom 2' Box Office Bites $37 Million on First Friday Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy appear to have a winner on their hands.

Read Next