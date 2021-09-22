Jason Momoa has shared a new featurette that gives fans a glimpse inside the physicality and psychology of Duncan Idaho, his character in Dune. Titled Dune Awaits: Becoming Duncan Idaho, the three-minute video was shared by Momoa on his YouTube channel.

The actor provided some necessary context to viewers who perhaps might not be aware of the sprawling world of writer Frank Herbert’s novels, and the epic film adaptation that director Denis Villeneuve has created. First published in 1965, Dune has been an influential text to many science-fiction storytellers over the years.

Here’s what he said:

"Duncan Idaho is a legendary warrior, noble guardian of the House Atreides, this family he’s sworn to protect. He’s the samurai, the frontline. He’s trusted by the Duke and is sent to Arrakis to be an ambassador for the Fremen. At the root of it, he would do anything for Paul. He becomes this one-man army standing between this extraordinary young man and the dark forces sent in to wipe out his bloodline forever."

The video then moves to Duncan’s “big fight,” and leads up to it with rehearsal footage of Momoa and dozens of stuntmen duking it out. At one point in the featurette, Momoa says, “I just saw the season finale of Game of Thrones last night.” And as if channeling his emotions into the sequence, adds, “This fight’s for you, Khaleesi.” Momoa burst onto the scene with a one-season role as the powerful warlord Khal Drogo in the massively popular HBO fantasy drama. After a successful run that broke viewership records and earned the show scores of accolades, Game of Thrones concluded in 2019 with its worst-reviewed season.

Momoa said he spent “three weeks” getting ready for the big fight and didn’t want to “get hurt or hurt anybody.” He also spoke about unlearning the fighting styles of other characters he’s played, and discovering Duncan’s methods.

Dune premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, and is slated for an October 15 release, simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. After an international roll-out that began last week, Dune has made close to $40 million at the worldwide box office, with a China release set for October 22. All eyes will now be on how well the film performs commercially, because the sequel depends on it. Villeneuve said at a recent roundtable discussion that the follow-up is “ready to go.”

You can watch Momoa's featurette here, and read the official synopsis down below:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence–a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential–only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

