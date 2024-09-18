After spending a year captivating Netflix subscribers, Dune is set to depart the streaming platform on October 1st. Fans of the sci-fi epic who have enjoyed its run on Netflix will need to find an alternative if they plan to revisit Arrakis anytime soon. However, viewers need not worry too much, as Dune will still be available to stream on Max, where it has been since its initial release. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac, is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel. Its presence on Netflix brought the sweeping, visually stunning narrative to a broader audience, allowing subscribers to experience the blend of political intrigue, intense action, and philosophical depth that the story is known for.

During its time on Netflix, Dune attracted new viewers and longtime fans of the novel alike, and can probably be credited with increasing the interest ahead of Dune: Part Two, which opened earlier this year, reinforcing its status as one of the best modern adaptations of a science fiction classic. Despite its popularity, Netflix users will soon have to part ways with the film as the October 1st removal date looms.

Where to Watch 'Dune' Now?

While Dune will be leaving Netflix, it will continue to be available on Max (formerly HBO Max). This isn’t surprising, as Warner Bros. Pictures produced the movie, and Dune was originally released on HBO Max alongside its theatrical debut in 2021. Max has since remained the primary streaming home for Warner Bros. properties, and Dune will stay in its extensive library for fans to access.

This shift means that fans who want to revisit the sands of Arrakis will need to head over to Max, where they can enjoy the movie in all its grandeur. Villeneuve's adaptation received widespread acclaim for its ambitious visuals, intricate storytelling, and faithful representation of Herbert's novel. The movie not only gained a dedicated following but also left an impact on the industry, earning six Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Following the release of Dune: Part Two this year, fans now eagerly await the continuation of the story in Dune: Messiah, set to delve further into the saga of Paul Atreides and the power struggles on the desert planet. As the movie leaves Netflix, its presence on Max ensures that viewers can still experience the first part of this epic tale.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Dune and the progress of Dune: Messiah.