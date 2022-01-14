Walmart has just revealed its exclusive Dune Blu-ray, DVD, and digital copy collection. The Walmart exclusive release features a box made to look like the infamous pain box featured in the 2021 film, though pain itself is not included (unless you really don't appreciate epic sci-fi sagas set in space deserts).

Dune was released to theaters and HBO Max in October 2021. The film was directed by Denis Villeneuve and is based on the cult classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Dune is the first of a long book saga by Herbert, giving plenty of room for the film series to grow in future sequels. Dune: Part II is set for a 2023 release, and will continue the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, a young man born to a great and mysterious destiny. He is sent to explore a foreign planet in order to secure both his and his family's future. However, the same resource that might prove essential to his preservation will cause conflict with outcomes beyond his comprehension.

Dune is Chalamet's first lead role in a blockbuster film, though his career has exploded in recent years. His roles in Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name were met with critical acclaim. And images from the set of upcoming role as Willy Wonka in the 2023 film Wonka has set tongues wagging. But Chalamet is not the only rising star in Dune. Also featured in the film are Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Zendaya. Though Zendaya's role in the first Dune film was brief, her role in the second film might offer an expansion on her mysterious character. Just today, the cast was collectively nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for an ensemble cast.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'House of Gucci' and 'The Power of the Dog' Lead 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

Dune was released to Blu-ray and DVD on January 11, 2022. However, the Walmart exclusive collection won't be available until January 16, 2022. However, you can pre-order the collection on their website. The film comes from Warner Home Video and features a score from the legendary Hans Zimmer. While the Walmart exclusive release features unique packaging and three formats for you to enjoy the film in, the collection still comes in at a reasonable price of $29.96, not bad for a Blu-ray, DVD, Digital combo.

To get a closer look at the Walmart exclusive pain box Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Dune collection, you can check out the image below:

Timothy Olyphant Set to Don Raylan Givens' Iconic Stetson Once Again in 'Justified: City Primeval' Olyphant will reprise his role as Givens in the new limited series inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel 'City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email