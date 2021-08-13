It is not a controversial thing to say that Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is shaping up to be epic. Apparently, it is so epic that its making-of book, The Art and Soul of Dune by executive producer Tanya Lapointe, is getting its own soundtrack courtesy of the film’s composer Hans Zimmer. io9 broke the news, as well as received exclusive looks at the upcoming book’s standard and limited editions. Trust me when I say that you are not prepared for what awaits.

Zimmer was reportedly heavily inspired and captivated by Lapointe’s book. So much so, in fact, that he decided to make its own soundtrack. It, as well as his score for the actual film, will be available to buy and stream when Dune arrives in theaters on October 22. The Art and Soul of Dune will also be available for purchase on the date.

You can choose between two versions of the book, a standard edition and a limited collection with only 700 copies. The standard edition has all the usual makings of such a book. These include cast and crew interviews and behind-the-scenes photography by cinematographer Greig Fraser. However, the limited collection is an absolute juggernaut that will cost you about $600. You'll get a card signed by stars Timothee Chalamet and Josh Brolin, along with Villeneuve, Lapointe, and Fraser. Not only that, but you'll receive your very own Fremkit booklet seen in the film that has exclusive artwork.

To finish it off, you can read a commentary by Brolin in a way that io9 says is "designed, printed, and hand-bound in a way that ‘reflects the aesthetics of the film." If that somehow wasn’t enough, the package is wrapped in saifu book cloth with the film’s iconography. With this in mind, it makes sense now that Zimmer felt inspired enough by the book to create its own score. Perhaps he’s using some of the experimental sounds that drove everyone involved with the film crazy in this version.

Dune, its scores, and all versions of The Art and Soul of Dune arrive on October 22. This absolutely stacked day ensures that the spice will, indeed, flow.

