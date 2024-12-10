Nearly two months ago, Dune filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve teased that cameras would pick up and begin rolling on the next chapter (or rather book) in 2026. Even more recently, franchise star, Josh Brolin (Outer Range), revealed some bummer news that he hadn’t yet received a script for the third installment, despite being told that one was coming a few weeks prior. Now, we’re getting our latest update from the semi-new-to-the-family actress, Anya Taylor-Joy, who is set to return for the next movie as Alia Atreides - the younger sister to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and the daughter of Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica and Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto Atreides. The actress made her first appearance as the character earlier this year in Dune: Part Two, but it was during a very brief sequence during which Paul has a Water of Life-induced vision. As those who have read Frank Herbert’s novels will know, Alia takes a larger role in the story, so, what can we expect from Taylor-Joy?

Over the weekend at CCXP Brazil, Taylor-Joy sat down with her The Gorge co-star, Miles Teller, for a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub. When their time was winding down, Weintraub deviated from Scott Derrickson’s upcoming Apple TV+ action romance film and inquired about Dune: Messiah - particularly about how much of Taylor-Joy’s Alia Atreides audiences can expect. In the hot seat, The Menu alum did her best to give a response, while also ensuring she didn’t drop any top-secret information.

“Yeah, the film is being made, and I am so thrilled to be a part of it,” Taylor-Joy said, adding, “I’m such a big fan of everybody that’s a part of that project and I just can’t wait.” Letting out a nervous laugh or two, she admitted to feeling “anxious” when discussing Dune: Messiah, but stuck to her guns, saying, “I won’t talk” in reference to how much screen time Alia Atreides will take in the third film.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Packed Schedule

Earlier this week, news dropped that Taylor-Joy would be returning to the small-screen for the first time since her award-winning Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit, got in the game back in 2020. Titled Lucky, the project is set to serve as an adaptation of Marissa Stapley’s 2021 novel of the same name, with filming expected to begin this spring. Along with starring in the Hello Sunshine-backed series, Taylor-Joy will also serve as a co-producer. When asked about what she might do in the future, Taylor-Joy revealed, “I am working for the next year and a half, so I am next available in a year and a half’s time.”

From this, we can deduce a few things. Sure, she’ll be busy with working on Lucky, but with that much time marked off on her calendar, and with Dune: Messiah set to begin filming in 2026, it sounds like Alia Atreides will, in fact, play a rather large part in the holy war to come when the third movie eventually arrives in cinemas.

For now, you can catch a glimpse of Taylor-Joy’s Dune character in the second installment currently streaming on Max.