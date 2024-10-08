Denis Villeneuve’s two-part Dune adaptation consists of two of the best movies of the decade so far, which successfully translated Frank Herbert’s seminal novel onto a modern, blockbuster canvas. Villeneuve has confirmed that he and his collaborators are in the early stages of developing a third Dune movie, based on the second novel in Herbert’s series, Dune Messiah. But while Villeneuve and company’s success with the first two films inspires a great deal of confidence and Dune Messiah was previously adapted into live action (as part of a well-regarded television miniseries), there are several aspects of the book that could be challenging to bring to the screen in ways that the recent films' wider audience will appreciate. So, while die-hard fans of the franchise would likely be happy with a film that adheres as closely to the written canon as possible, the filmmakers will probably need to make some significant changes to make the third movie as successful as the first two.

'Dune Messiah' Has Less Action Than the First Dune Book

Messiah’s dialogue-heavy nature and complex philosophical themes are potential issues, with a Hollywood Reporter article helping to explain how a faithful adaptation may be dubbed uneventful by some viewers. The book takes place twelve years after Dune, when the holy war that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) started after naming himself Emperor of the known universe is almost over. The plot does feature a conspiracy to assassinate Paul but focuses more on the political and personal goals of the conspirators than on action-packed assassination attempts. Paul’s character arc and that of Hayt, the ghola or clone of soldier Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), are both especially esoteric, given how the characters’ perspectives are altered by their superhuman abilities. But the book still presents plenty of opportunities for visually unique spectacle, with Paul’s witnessing the use of an atomic weapon known as a stone burner and his final duel with shape-shifting assassin Scytale likely to be rendered particularly dazzling by Villeneuve’s direction. And, if additional action is needed, some of the battles referenced in passing could be moved onscreen, as in Dune: Part Two.

'Dune Messiah's Superhuman Characters Could Be Hard to Film

The roles of certain members of the supporting cast present arguably greater challenges for a modern adaptation. The Villeneuve films have so far minimized the roles of some of the many factions described in the books, such as the Spacing Guild, in order to make the scale of the story more digestible. However, Edric, one of the Guild’s Navigators, is a crucial character in Dune Messiah, as his own prescient abilities conceal the activities of the conspiracy from Paul’s prescient sight. Like all Guild Navigators, Edric’s frequent consumption of the mineral known as “spice” causes him to mutate into an inhuman form. While the bizarre appearance of the Navigators fit in the surreal esthetics of David Lynch’s Dune film and the television series, it may be out of place in Villeneuve’s more straightforward, grounded vision.

Younger members of the Atreides family may also be difficult to visualize. Paul’s sister, Alia, and his twin children, Leto II and Ghanima, are referred to as “pre-born." Since their mothers consumed large amounts of spice while pregnant, all three children obtained full awareness and adult levels of knowledge while still in the womb and have access to the memories of their biological ancestors. In the Dune novel, this resulted in Alia actively participating in Paul’s war against Houses Harkonnen and Corrino when she was only two years old. Dune: Part Two omitted the two-year time jump featured in the novel, and, consequently, Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), is still pregnant with Alia by the time of the conclusion.

Although Jessica does communicate with Alia while she is in the womb, the only actual birthed version of the latter character shown is an adolescent Alia played by Anya Taylor-Joy that Paul sees in a prescient vision. This suggests that the time jump between Part Two and a Messiah film may be longer than the one between the books to allow Alia to age to a point where she can believably be played by the 28-year-old Taylor-Joy. This could lead to some confusion as to why Alia’s abilities affect her mind differently than Paul’s and could make the introduction of the twins jarring, as viewers would have less familiarity with the pre-born concept.

The Next Dune Movie Shouldn't Sideline Fan Favorites Like the Book Does

Changes will also likely be made to other characters’ stories for simpler reasons. Important developments relating to characters like Paul’s Fremen lover, Chani (Zendaya), and legal wife Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), are referenced as having happened in passing in the book, which is unlikely to be the case in a film adaptation. Furthermore, major characters from the first book, including Jessica, Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), and Margot Fenring (Léa Seydoux), are entirely absent in the Messiah novel, so the film could receive backlash if it maintains close fealty to the text. But the success Villeneuve and company have already had modifying the canon, especially characters like Chani and Irulan, shows that they are able to update the story to better appeal to modern movie-going audiences while respecting Herbert's main thematic and emotional points. Given this, the third film will likely be of similarly strong quality, despite these and other challenges it faces.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies are available to watch on Max in the U.S.

