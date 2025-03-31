Jason Momoa is officially returning to the sands of Arrakis, according to the man himself. The Fast X star will reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Messiah, the highly anticipated sequel to Dune: Part Two from director Denis Villeneuve. Although Idaho met his end in Dune, fans of Frank Herbert’s original novels won’t be surprised by his return. In Dune: Messiah, Idaho is resurrected as a ghola, a genetically engineered clone, and plays a crucial role in a conspiracy against Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Poor Paul, he loves Duncan so much. The plot will focus on Paul’s struggle as Emperor, burdened by the religious fervour surrounding his rule and the devastating jihad waged in his name. Momoa delivered the news to EW while promoting his upcoming role in Minecraft:

"Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not. But it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? I'm making a comeback. You got me in trouble!"

Momoa joins a returning ensemble cast that is expected to include Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling. However, Dune: Messiah will feature some key changes behind the camera, as Linus Sandgren (La La Land) replaces Greig Fraser as cinematographer, while Hans Zimmer is expected to return as composer.

It was reported by Deadline last month that the film is set to begin principal photography this summer, with a planned release date of 18 December 2026. This will mark Villeneuve’s final Dune film, at least for now, though speculation continues about a potential fourth installment from Warner Bros., because why would they turn down what is essentially guaranteed money at this point?

What Can We Expect from 'Dune: Messiah'?

Exactly how Paul Atreides has chased his war against the Imperium across the stars, and exactly what role Chani (Zendaya) will have to play in proceedings, following Paul's marriage to Pugh's Princess Irulan will also be of keen interest. Villeneuve also recently spoke on what he planned to do with the film, adding that it would feel different to what had previously come before.

"Like Herbert did with Dune: Messiah, I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different. The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world, it’s a new film with new circumstances."

Dune: Messiah will premiere in theaters in the United States in the near future. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. The first two films are available to stream now on Max.