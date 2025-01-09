After earning $700 million at the worldwide box office and scores eclipsing 90% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, Dune: Part Two was one of the biggest and most successful movies of 2024. Both Dune and Dune: Part Two serve as an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s first novel, Dune, and it’s already been confirmed that director Denis Villeneuve is working on an adaptation of Dune: Messiah. The film is currently in development but has not officially been greenlit or set a release date. Shortly after Dune: Part Two’s release, Villeneuve said he was in no rush to work on another Dune movie, but now things have changed. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Villeneuve not only spoke about how grateful he is to have worked on the Dune movies but also how eager he is to return to Arrakis:

“When I saw Part Two finished, finally, I realized that that was it. I’d done it. I’d done an adaptation of Dune. And that is something that is an incredible privilege. I’m very grateful to have the chance to have done it. I think my biggest surprise about this is that I don’t want to run away from Arrakis. I’m still inspired to go back. That’s the thing that I was the most surprised by. I felt that after Part Two, I would need a break. I thought that I would want to go write a few films or do a couple of things before going back to Dune: Messiah. But the images that kept coming back to my mind, the appetite is absolutely intact. That’s the biggest surprise. I still want to go back to Arrakis.”

After spending what, for him, was likely the better part of the last 10 years working on the Dune movies, especially factoring in filming time, it is certainly a bit surprising that he’s ready to get back to work on the third and final Dune film. Villeneuve also spoke before the end of 2024 about his plans for Dune: Messiah, sharing that this will not be the grande conclusion of a trilogy, but rather an adaptation for the second novel in a long series of books. He also shared that he would leave the door wide open for another filmmaker to come in and carry the torch, but whoever takes up the mantle will have unfathomably big shoes to fill thanks to the stellar job Villeneuve has done with the franchise.

Are the ‘Dune’ Movies on Streaming?

Both Dune movies have been part of the library on Max since shortly after their respective theatrical runs concluded, but the films also recently began exploring a new streamer. Dune (2021) was added to Netflix at the end of 2024 and is set to depart the platform on January 31, and Dune: Part Two began streaming on Netflix at the start of 2025 and made a quick run to the top of charts, contending with another major sci-fi franchise, Mad Max, which premiered both Fury Road and Furiosa on the platform at the start of 2025.

Dune: Messiah is in development but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and stream the Dune movies on Netflix or Max.

Your changes have been saved Dune: Part Three Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya Writers Jon Spaihts Franchise(s) Dune

