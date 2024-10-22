The news came yesterday that Tom Holland was set to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie alongside Matt Damon, but buried in the initial report was another intriguing bit of info. For more than a year now, Holland has been dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, who is also a major player in one of the biggest modern sci-fi franchises, Dune. Hidden in THR's report of Holland joining Nolan's untitled film was the reveal that Dune: Messiah plans to begin filming in early 2026. This news comes not long after director Denis Villeneuve recently dropped an update on the film, saying that things were moving faster than he originally planned as he wanted to take some time off, but the rest and relaxation wasn't suiting him perhaps as well as he thought it would.

Dune: Messiah starting filming in 2026 is a double-edged sword, mostly due to the fact that this means the earliest it could possibly premiere in theaters is early 2027, but it will more than likely be close to three years from now before anyone is seated in a theater for a new story on Arrakis. Dune: Part One was released near the end of the year in 2021, and Dune: Part Two dropped early in 2024; it was originally slated for release in late 2023 but was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. A two-two and a half year gap between movies is about what audiences are accustomed to, but a four-year wait may be enough to make some members of the general audience begin to lose patience.

What Happens in ‘Dune: Messiah’?

Dune: Part Two ended with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) killing both Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) and Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and taking his place as the new Emperor with Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) at his side. After defeating Feyd-Rautha in hand-to-hand combat, who was the champion for the Emperor (Christopher Walken), Paul decides to use the Atreides family atomic warheads to wage war on all the great Houses, who refuse to honor his ascendancy to the throne. Dune: Messiah will see Paul involved in his greatest conflict yet, and although he promised to lead his people to a green paradise, things perhaps may not be so simple.

Dune: Messiah will reportedly begin production in early 2026, but the film does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Dune: Part Two, now streaming on Max.

