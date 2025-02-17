After earning scores of 92% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing more than $700 million at the worldwide box office, Dune: Part Two cemented itself as one of the biggest movies of 2024 and one of the most successful sequels of all-time. The film picks up immediately after the events of Dune: Part One, which won six Academy Awards and was nominated for several more, but it isn’t the end of the story. Director Denis Villeneuve has already confirmed that work has begun on Dune: Messiah, the third installment in his epic sci-fi franchise, and while it had been rumored to be at least a year away, a new report from Deadline revealed that Dune: Messiah will reportedly begin filming this June, and not next year like previously expected.

The biggest shock here is that Spider-Man 4, which Zendaya is also expected to return and reprise her role as MJ for, has already been confirmed to begin filming this summer around the same time as Dune: Messiah. While Zendaya’s involvement in Spider-Man 4 has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel, Tom Holland himself said last year that he and Zendaya had been reading Spider-Man 4 scripts together, which presumably means she’s been set for a role in the film. Zendaya’s Chani is expected to assume a major role in Dune: Messiah as Paul’s (Timothée Chalamet) primary love interest, even though he has given his word to marry Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), but he has proven time and time again through the first two movies that his heart only belongs to Chani.

Zendaya Has Another Project Due To Begin Filming Soon

Spider-Man 4 isn’t the only project that will reunite Zendaya and Tom Holland; they’ve both been set for a role in The Odyssey, the highly-anticipated next film from Christopher Nolan, who recently completed an Oscar sweep with the Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer. The Odyssey is due to begin filming soon and shoot around the world, which could potentially cause conflict for either Dune: Messiah or Spider-Man 4. However, if Zendaya’s role in the 2026 historical epic is smaller, it’s possible that she will have time to finish shooting all of her scenes before work on Dune: Messiah or Spider-Man 4 kicks off this summer.

Dune: Messiah will reportedly begin filming this summer, but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch the Dune movies on Max.