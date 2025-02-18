Dune: Messiah is one step closer to becoming a reality. According to Deadline, the team behind the next installment of the franchise is gearing up for principal photography to begin at some point in the summer. After the month of June, principal photography for the major blockbuster will kick off. The next movie by Denis Villeneuve is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Dune: Messiah will be based on the book of the same name by Frank Herbert. The novel picks up after a major time jump from the events of the previous book, which were adapted for the big screen in the form of Dune and Dune: Part Two. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is established as the Emperor for more than a decade. The army of Fremen he leads eventually causes the deaths of billions of people, but while the destruction has changed the course of history for the known universe, Atreides will be convinced that he's still doing the right thing. Who could put an end to the devastation? Dune: Messiah is set to explore the consequences of the young man rising to power without much consideration.

It remains to be seen how the filming schedule for Dune: Messiah will affect Zendaya's itinerary. The young star portrays Chani in the Dune franchise, with the character serving as a fierce warrior and the love interest of Paul Atreides. Zendaya is currently set to appear in the third season of Euphoria. After starring in the new episodes of the successful HBO drama, the artist will likely be heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. Both Zendaya and Holland will also be featured in Christopher Nolan's Odyssey. Time will tell how Zendaya will be able to fit all of these projects in a single year.

