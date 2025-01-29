Based on the galactic world built out by author Frank Herbert, the first Dune film was released in 2021 to much critical acclaim. The sci-fi franchise would expand with the second installment, Dune: Part II, which premiered last year. Both films were directed and co-written by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. A testament to the stellar work the director put out, both films were well-received by critics and general audiences. Dune: Part Two was also a box office hit, holding the title as the highest grossing movie of 2024 until being surpassed by Inside Out 2. The film grossed more than $700 million worldwide, an impressive feat. Hearts and minds have since turned to the third film, Dune: Messiah, and Villeneuve has revealed that work on the film has already begun.

Dune: Messiah will see Villeneuve adapting Herbert's novel Dune: Messiah and will mark the director's last adaptation in the franchise. While speaking in a recent interview with Deadline, Villeneuve gave a progress report saying, "I’m in the writing zone right now," then he reveals that he will "go back behind the camera faster than I think." The 2021 film began to chronicle the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). From the near utter destruction of House Atreides, to its terrifying re-emergence on the planet of Arrakis. Villeneuve goes on to add that the upcoming story will "finish the Paul Atreides arc."

Villeneuve Has Revealed a Possible Filming Timeline for 'Dune: Messiah'

There is certainly a lot to look forward to when Dune: Messiah finally makes it to screen. Exactly how Paul Atreides has pursued his war against the Imperium and exactly what role Chani (Zendaya) will have to play will also be of keen interest. With that in mind, it is not surprising that Villeneuve was quizzed about a potential start date for Dune: Messiah's production. "2026," was his response, though the director was quick to clarify that “these movies take a lot of time to be made, so it’s best not to say out loud when I might shoot.” He went on to preview the upcoming film, adding:

"Like Herbert did with Dune: Messiah, I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different. The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world, it’s a new film with new circumstances."

Bringing to a close the Paul Atreides arc will surely be worth watching if the first two films are anything to go by. However, while we wait for that, the Dune franchise has since expanded with HBO's Dune: Prophecy. Following Emily Watson's Valya Harkonnen, the series, set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides, explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit. With a first season already delivered, and a second season now in pre-production. Speaking recently, Watson revealed when fans of the show might expect filming to begin, saying:

"I think we are going to start in the fall, and I don’t know anything [about Valya’s story]. I know nothing, so I’m just as excited as you are."

Dune: Messiah is in development but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and stream the Dune movies on Netflix or Max.