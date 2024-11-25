It’s been a big year for Josh Brolin, who is still fresh off his performance opposite Peter Dinklage in Brothers, which has been a major hit on Prime Video and was also confirmed as one of the leads in the next Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man. However, to kick off the year, Brolin starred opposite Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two, which is still one of the biggest movies of the year. Before the year concludes, Brolin recently delivered an update on the highly-anticipated Dune: Messiah, which director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed to be in development several times, but has not set an official release date. When asked what he could say about his future with Dune in a recent interview with Forbes, Brolin had this to say:

"So, I really look forward to being able to continue. We haven't gotten a script yet. We were supposed to get a script a couple of weeks ago, but, you know, that happens and I'll see what we're doing. I'd be excited to do any of it."

While this certainly isn’t an end-all-be-all, it’s still disappointing to hear that Brolin (and likely several of his co-stars) were due scripts weeks ago and still haven’t seen a page. It’s already looking like it will be 2026-2027 for a potential release of Dune: Messiah, and to hear that things are possibly running behind this early in the process may not bode well for the start of production. It was revealed earlier this year that Dune: Messiah is aiming to begin filming in early 2026, to work around Zendaya's packed schedule, who will shoot Spider-Man 4 opposite Tom Holland for much of 2025. Holland and Zendaya are also confirmed to star in Christopher Nolan’s next movie alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong’o, which may throw a wrench in Dune: Messiah’s production schedule.

The ‘Dune’ World Is Already Expanding on Max

Dune: Part One took the world by storm upon its release in 2021 and won six Academy Awards, and Dune: Part Two is expected to take home even more. The franchise also recently expanded to the small screen with Dune: Prophecy, the series streaming on Max that is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides and follows the Bene Gesserit’s rise to power. The show has been mostly well-received thus far, earning a 75% score from critics and a 61% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but has yet to cement itself in the same realm as the two Dune films to precede it.

Dune: Messiah still does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Dune: Part Two and Dune: Prophecy on Max.

Dune: Part Three Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya Writers Jon Spaihts Franchise(s) Dune

