With Dune: Part Two shattering expectations both critically and commercially, we are all thrilled that Denis Villeneuve is wasting no time in bringing the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s saga to the big screen. While Dune: Messiah—although we don't know if the movie will be titled that—is set to complete Villeneuve’s vision for the franchise, the production team behind the first two films is slowly coming back together—including Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer behind the series’ thunderous and ethereal score. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Zimmer offered an exciting update on the status of Dune: Messiah, revealing that the project may be further along than fans might think.

“I talk to Denis every day. Yes, it’s happening sooner rather than later.”

Zimmer's remarks like up nicely with previous reports that Villeneuve had prioritized finishing his Dune trilogy over his other long-planned projects, including an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen’s Nuclear War: A Scenario and a long-gestating Cleopatra film. While the director had initially planned to take a break before returning to Arrakis, the overwhelming reception to Dune: Part Two appears to have fast-tracked the sequel. Reports have previously indicated that the third Dune movie will begin filming this summer, although it has been noted that this could present some issues for Zendaya, who is also set to work on Spider-Man 4 around the same time.

Why is Denis Villeneuve Making 'Dune: Messiah' Now?

Speaking at a press event at the Saturn Awards, Villeneuve expressed how the audience’s response to Part Two solidified his decision to complete Paul Atreides' (Timothee Chalamet) journey:

"I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story. I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

The story to finish, meanwhile, is a juicy one. Dune: Messiah is a much smaller book than its predecessors and takes place a number of years after the events of Dune: Part Two. It explores the consequences of Paul Atreides' decision launch a jihad against the galaxy, and is a cautionary tale about power, fanaticism, and the dangers of being perceived as a messianic figure.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Dune: Messiah.

Dune: Part Three Release Date May 7, 2026 Director Denis Villeneuve Writers Jon Spaihts Producers John Harrison, Mary Parent, Richard P. Rubinstein, Thomas Tull, Tanya Lapointe Prequel(s) Dune, Dune: Part Two Franchise(s) Dune Cast See All Timothée Chalamet Paul Atreides

Zendaya Alia Atreides

Source: Happy Sad Confused