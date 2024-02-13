The Big Picture Villeneuve planned for Dune: Part One and Part Two to be back-to-back films, ensuring a cohesive adaptation.

Villeneuve's plans for Dune: Messiah are still in progress, but he wants to take time to develop the best screenplay.

Villeneuve will take a break before continuing with Dune: Messiah , but confirms that work on the third installment is underway.

When Denis Villeneuve unleashed 2021’s Dune: Part One onto the world, he had already expected it to be a hit. Had he seen the heaps of critical praise, award nominations and wins, and the immense fan following to come? Some of that is up in the air, but he was deeply hopeful that he would be given the green light by Warner Bros. to get cameras up and running on Part Two sooner rather than later. With the sequel now less than one month from its March 1 release date, not only is the dedicated fandom beyond excited to see Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) saddle a sandworm and more of the epic battle scenes that are yet to come, but they’re even looking toward the future, wondering when Villeneuve will return to the world first penned by Frank Herbert. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the three-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker shared his plans for the future and Dune: Messiah.

At the start of his journey, when Villeneuve was just beginning to bring Arrakis to cinematic form, the most important thing to the director was to keep the first two films as close together as possible saying, “The thing is that Part One and Part Two were designed and meant to be back-to-back. It was important for me that it was like the adaptation of that book.” Of course, when it comes to moviemaking, one never really knows what to expect from a studio, but luck was on Villeneuve's side. He said:

“I wanted to make them as soon as we decided to make Part Two , which honestly was very early as I was finishing Part One . I knew the studio was in love with the movie . Then, I heard from some people, directly in my ear, ‘You’re gonna make Part Two . Don’t worry. No matter what happens, we’re going forward. We love it too much.’ So, it’s like I was working on Part Two very early, and I had to make them back-to-back .”

Taking A Vacation From Arrakis

It’s been well over half of a decade since Villeneuve began molding his adaptation of Dune and, while he’s thankful for the time he’s spent working alongside some of the biggest names in the biz on one of the most notable franchises in recent years, he needs just a bit of a break before he can continue. Over the summer, it was revealed that Villeneuve planned to round out Dune into a trilogy with a third film, Dune: Messiah but he says he’ll be taking a breather before jumping back in. Villeneuve explained:

“Now that there’s a Part Two , I just want to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah , that we have the best screenplay on the table. And for that, I want to take the time to do it. And I think it would be healthy that I don’t go back necessarily in the desert right away, that I make a little detour, maybe. But honestly, I don’t know what my future is right now, which I love because I worked the past six years nonstop. It’s a blessing, but I need that. It would be nice to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah , I want to make the best movie ever, so I want to just take my time.”

In December of last year, Villeneuve himself said that the script for Dune: Messiah was almost finished but with his above comments a bit contradictory, Weintraub wanted to be sure we had the full story. Doubling down that there is forward movement on the third installment, Villeneuve gave everyone a collective sigh of relief when he said, “We are working on it right now.”

There are plenty of ways to get caught up with Dune: Part One before the follow-up arrives in theaters next month. The film is currently available to stream on both Netflix and Max, and it will be celebrating limited engagements in select cinemas and IMAX theaters prior to the new feature’s arrival.

