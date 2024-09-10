The third installment to what has become one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time just got a major update from the director. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Dune and Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve talked about his vision for Dune: Messiah, how it fits in with the other two movies, and more. Villeneuve is fresh off the heels of Dune: Part Two being one of the biggest movies at the 2024 box office, currently sitting in the #4 spot behind Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Despicable Me 4. The film grossed $711 million worldwide, a step up from the $407 million grossed around the world from the original 2021 film. When asked where he was in the process of adapting Dune: Messiah, Villeneuve had this to say:

"First, it's that important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych. It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That's done and that's finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it's not like a trilogy. It's strange to say that, but if I go back there, it's to do something that feels different and has its own identity."

While this can be a jarring quote to hear at first, it's important to remember that Dune isn't like Game of Thrones, where the series creators had to venture beyond what was created in the books and take the characters into uncharted waters. Frank Herbert wrote six Dune books before his passing in 1986, and the first two Dune movies are only an adaptation of the first book, not two books. Dune: Messiah is the second book in Herbert's series, followed by Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune. So, while it may sound a bit confusing that Villeneuve's final Dune movie will be the third, but not a trilogy, that's because it's him reaching a stopping point for the story he wants to tell, not telling all the story there is to tell. Just because he stops, doesn't mean there isn't room for someone else to take the reins.

Denis Villeneuve Wants To Set Up Someone Else To Tell More ‘Dune’ Stories

The Dune franchise already has a spin-off that's coming to Max soon with Dune: Prophecy, which is set 10,000 years before the events of Villeneuve's first film and tells the story of the origin of the Bene Gesserit. But, the acclaimed director knows if there are more stories to tell in this universe after he departs Arrakis for the last time, it's up to him to set up the passing of the torch:

"Listen, if Dune: Messiah happens, it will have been many years for me on Arrakis, and I would love to do something else. I think that it would be a good idea for me to make sure that, in Messiah, there are the seeds in the projects if someone else wants to do something else afterwards, because they are beautiful books. They are more difficult to adapt. They become more and more esoteric. It's a bit more tricky to adapt, but I'm not closing the door. I will not do it myself, but it could happen with someone else."

In one fell swoop, Villeneuve confirms that he will not direct anything Dune-related after Messiah, and he wants to see more of the franchise from someone else. It's thoughtful that he would even consider setting up more stories for someone else, in his final Dune installment, but if someone does decide to follow in his footsteps, they're going to need all the help they can get to live up to what Villeneuve has done with the franchise.

Dune: Messiah is confirmed to be in development, but the film does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Dune: Part Two, now streaming on Max.

