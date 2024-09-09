Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two started this year with a bang for the science fiction genre setting the bar high for other movies in the genre. Starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya along with a slew of compelling performers, the movie was a stellar success at the box office and garnered much fanfare and praise from critics. Naturally, the anticipation for the third part Dune: Messiah is running high. While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps the fan favorite director recently gave an update on the script of the upcoming feature.

Dune: Part Two saw Paul Atreides (Chalamet) declaring a holy war on the universe after ascending to the throne while Chani (Zendaya) sets out on her own path. The upcoming movie will be set in the aftermath of these events. Recently, when asked if Dune 3's script is already finished on the red carpet, Villeneuve divulged that it's still in development. "It's in the works, that's why I'm not staying [at this event] for very long," Villeneuve quipped to Variety.

The director also spoke about the fanfare and love for the movie released earlier this year, revealing that Part One was released at the end of the pandemic, so he did not have a chance to be in touch with the audience, "So when we did the tour for Part Two, and then we felt the joy and the appetite for the second film, that really went straight to my heart to see how much people were waiting for the film and ready to love it."

Denis Villeneuve Wants Best Screenplay For ‘Dune: Messiah’

While production of a feature like Dune is quite grilling given its locations and schedules it is obvious that the cast and crew would love a break between two movies, however, Villeneuve has been at work on the scrip of the third feature, he previously told Collider “I just want to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah, that we have the best screenplay on the table.” He further divulged that to do so, “I want to take the time to do it. And I think it would be healthy that I don’t go back necessarily in the desert right away, that I make a little detour, maybe. But honestly, I don’t know what my future is right now, which I love because I worked the past six years nonstop. It’s a blessing, but I need that. It would be nice to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah, I want to make the best movie ever, so I want to just take my time.”

Dune is available on Max to stream. You can check out Villeneuve’s comments above.