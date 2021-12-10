Few of those familiar with Frank Herbert's Dune universe can question director Denis Villeneuve's attention to small details in his 2021 adaptation of the first half of Herbert's landmark work. The director orchestrated more than a few small references to future plot points in the long-running Dune story, and one, in particular, may not be apparent to new viewers. It's small, has some sizable ears, and comes up quite a few times over the course of Villeneuve's film, predominantly around protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

This reference is first introduced in Paul's chambers on the planet Arrakis, viewing a large projection of plant life displayed by his holobook. Upon closer examination, our protagonist notices a little mouse with big ears spending some time among the various flora. Further on in the film viewers witness this mouse in the wild traversing a sand dune, its ears doing their best to preserve its body's moisture in the blasting desert heat. Even in Dune's conclusion, Paul is met with visions of himself and the Fremen girl Chani (Zendaya), and the little creature figures into that significantly.

So what's the importance of this peculiar rodent? What is its connection to Paul and his prescience-laden path?

Put plainly, it inspires the name that Paul Atreides will come to be known by as he continues his rise as a hero of the Fremen and the wounded House Atreides.

In Herbert's novelization, Paul integrates himself and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) into the Fremen community of Sietch Tabr. We already see this at the end of the film, as Paul defeats the Fremen warrior Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun) in ritual combat before earning clemency from the group's leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem). Picking up in the novel where the film lets off, Paul is soon given two names among the Fremen; one to be used exclusively among the residents of Sietch Tabr, and one to be known to all Fremen communities on Arrakis.

Paul's name in Sietch Tabr would come to be known as "Usul," or "the strength of the base of the pillar" to the Fremen. This was awarded to Paul from Stilgar, who saw much strength in the young boy. However, Paul would be given the choice of what he wanted to be called openly. Thinking back to the tiny and enduring creature he had seen on his travels, Paul asked the name of the Kangaroo Mouse-like critter. It is revealed this creature is known as "Muad'Dib," and Stilgar and the members of the Sietch are impressed when Paul selects this creature as his namesake. However, Paul does so at one request. He wishes to be known as "Paul Muad'Dib" so that he does not give up his name linking him to his father Leto (Oscar Isaac) and his newfound status as the Duke of House Atreides.

Herbert dives into the strength of Paul's names, with Stilgar elaborating on why Muad'Dib are such impressive creatures:

Muad'Dib is wise in the ways of the desert. Muad'Dib creates his own water. Muad'Dib hides from the sun and travels in the cool night. Muad'Dib is fruitful and multiplies over the land. Muad'Dib we call 'instructor-of-boys.' That is a powerful base on which to build your life, Paul-Muad'Dib.

If the writers and producers of Dune: Part Two stick to the groundwork laid out in Herbert's novels (and there's considerable support in the first film to suggest they will), the names Usul and Muad'Dib will soon become commonplace in the growing cinematic story of Dune. As Paul attempts to steer away from visions of a galaxy-wide jihad, he'll have to come to grips with his new names being called out by the Fremen as they charge into battle. His identity as Paul Atreides and that of Usul/Muad'Dib is at conflict for much of Herbert's novels Dune and Dune Messiah, and it's reasonable to say viewers will be able to see this struggle play out via Chalamet and the cast of Dune: Part Two when it comes to theaters in 2023.

