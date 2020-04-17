You Haven’t Seen New ‘Dune’ Images Until You’ve Seen Them in Righteous HD

Yeah, yeah, you’ve been looking at some new images from Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune, the upcoming sci-fi epic adapting Frank Herbert‘s classic novel (for the second time, after David Lynch‘s fever dream effort). But you haven’t, like, really been looking at them. Because Warner Bros. just re-released these delightful frames in glorious, big resolutioned HD. And you haven’t lived until you’ve seen Oscar Isaac‘s handsome bear in glorious, big resolutioned HD.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a young man with a destiny for greatness forced to travel to the universe’s most dangerous planet to defeat evil forces desperate to control the one resource we all need. Chalamet’s star-studded scene partners include Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The picture is scheduled to be released December 18, 2020 — and I trust we’re all keeping our fingers crossed that that, like, actually happens. For multiple reasons.

Enjoy all these delightful Dune pics below, in delightful high definition. For more about the upcoming sci-fi epic, here’s Momoa explaining the Han Solo-ness of his character.