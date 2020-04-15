This has been a big week for Dune as Warner Bros. made the first marketing push on Denis Villeneuve‘s epic sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s beloved novel. We got the first images and now the title treatment has been posted on Warner Bros’ press site. The story is set in the distant future and follows young prince Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he navigates the various forces at work trying to control his planet’s valuable resource, Melange, which allows for space travel, extends life, and enhances mental abilities.

I like the title treatment and the use of the curved line to spell out each letter with a little planet denoting the “e” in the title. It’s good graphic design, and since we probably won’t be getting a trailer any time soon (I’m skeptical that the film will really arrive at the end of the year), let’s enjoy what we can. And hey, if a surprise trailer did suddenly drop, I would not be opposed to getting a glimpse of the new Villenueve.

Check out the Dune title treatment below. The film is currently slated to open on December 18th and also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides, Stephen Mckinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dune: