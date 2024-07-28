When it comes to the greatest science fiction stories ever told, Frank Herbert’s Dune series has one of the most passionate fan bases. Herbert’s novels inspired the imagination of a generation of storytellers and significantly influenced the development of future science fiction franchises like Star Wars and Mad Max. Although the 1984 film directed by David Lynch was seen as a letdown that didn’t live up to the potential of its source material, Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film Dune and this year’s Dune: Part Two have both been significant box office and critical successes.

Despite the immense praise that Villeneuve’s films have received from fans of the original novels, both iterations of the new Dune series have made some fairly significant deviations from the source material. Changes are necessary within any adaptation, but there were some additions to Dune and Dune: Part Two that didn’t do the franchise any favors. Here are the worst changes that the Dune movies made from the novels.

10 Chani Leaves Paul After His Marriage

In the book: Chani stays with Paul

Image via Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two makes a significant change to the end of the story that will certainly influence any upcoming projects in the franchise, including Villeneuve’s planned adaptation of the novel Dune Messiah. In the novel, Chani (Zendaya) chooses to remain loyal to Paul Atreides II (Timothee Chalamet) after he defeats Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) in combat and assumes control of the universe from Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken).

However, Dune: Part Two changes the ending so that Chani returns to join the Fremen in the desert after Paul agrees to marry Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh). While perhaps this change was made in order to give Chani more agency, it adds an additional complexity to the material that Dune Messiah may have a hard time resolving if it opts to stick closer to the original text, which does not feature any significant rift in their marriage.

9 Leto Atreides II Is Cut Out

In the book: Leto II is the first child of Paul and Chani

Image via Warner Bros

There is a significant time jump in the middle of Dune that the films shorten, perhaps to ensure that the characters all feel like they have remained the same age. In the novel, Paul spends years in the desert with Chani and the Fremen and eventually becomes a father to twins, Grahnima and Leto II. Leto II grows to be a powerful God Emperor but is ultimately assassinated by Nayla the Fish Speaker on the way to his wedding.

Cutting Leto II out of the story deprived Dune: Part Two of what could have been an interesting father-son relationship and made the emotional climax far less emotional. Considering that Paul and a majority of his allies survive the final onslaught, Dune: Part Two could have managed to kill off a character like Leto II in order to show how drastic the stakes of war in this universe actually are.

8 Gurney Halleck Doesn’t Attack Lady Jessica

In the book: Gurney tries to kill Jessica

Image via Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two cuts out a potentially interesting political thriller storyline from the novel in which Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) begins to question whether Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is actually loyal to her son. In the novel, Gurney is so convinced of Jessica’s malicious intentions against Paul that he even attempts to kill her. However, the film features Gurney beginning to be re-acclimated to Paul’s band of allies without any significant issues.

Cutting out Gurney's district of Jessica deprived Dune: Part Two of an interesting facet of his character; although Paul is harsh towards anyone that threatens his family, he does understand that Gurney only lashed out because of his guilt over not being able to spare his father, Duke Leto I (Oscar Isaac), from death. Considering what a generous actor Brolin is, it would have been interesting to see what he would have done with this storyline.

7 Count Fenring Does Not Appear

In the book: Fenring is the husband of Lady Margot

Image via Warner Bros.

Count Hasimir Fenring is one of the most important characters in the Dune novels, as he serves as a personal advisor and ruthless assassin for the Emperor. Although there were scenes for Dune: Part Two featuring Tim Blake Nelson as Fenring, Villeneuve chose to cut them out of the film.

Deleting Count Fenring from the story forced Dune: Part Two to skip out on a complex villain whose dynamic with the Emperor shows a different side to the franchise’s political intrigue. It also leaves some unanswered questions about Fenrings’ wife, Lady Margot (Lea Seydoux), who is tasked by the Bene Gesserit sisterhood with seducing Feyd-Rautha and securing his bloodline. Perhaps Nelson will be given the opportunity to reprise his role in the upcoming version of Dune: Messiah, as it would be a shame if an actor of his talent didn’t get the chance to appear in one of the greatest science fiction franchises of all-time.

6 Thufir Hawat’s Fate Is Unknown

In the book: Thufir dies protecting Paul

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the biggest unanswered questions in Dune: Part Two is the fate of Thufir Hawat, who was portrayed by the great Stephen McKinley Henderson in the previous film. Thufir is one of Paul’s greatest allies and teachers, but is ultimately captured by Baron Vladamir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) during the initial siege on Arakkis. In the novels, Hawat is kept as a prisoner by the Baron, who tries to dissuade him from remaining loyal to Paul by trying to convince him that Jessica was intent on overthrowing Leto.

Dune: Part Two cut out an emotional moment from the book where Hawat chooses to die rather than betraying Paul, showing just how powerful of a leader he became. While scenes fearing Henderson reprising his role were filmed, they were ultimately left on the cutting room floor, and thus far have not been revealed by Warner Brothers.

5 Alia Remains In Jessica’s Womb

In the book: Alia is a living child

Image by Therese Lacson

One of the biggest twists in Dune: Part Two is the revelation of Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, Paul’s sister who speaks to him through Jessica’s womb. While this was an interesting twist on the mythology that showed just how powerful Paul had become, it’s a major deviation from the source material; in both the novel and Lynch’s adaptation, Alia is literally brought to life as a young child who helps Paul in his final battle against the Emperor.

Keeping Alia within Jessica’s womb for all of Dune: Part Two may cause some confusing elements for Dune Messiah, in which Alia and her relationship with Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) plays a prominent role. Dune: Part Two could have used more of Alia interacting with Paul in a tangible landscape, and Taylor-Joy certainly would have been able to add some insight into a character that ranks among the best that Herbert has ever written.

4 Gurney Kills Rabban Harkonnen

In the book: Rabban Harkonnen is killed by the Fremen

Image via Warner Bros

Dave Bautista gives one of his best performances ever in both Dune and Dune: Part Two as Rabban Harkonnen, the ruthless nephew of the Baron who helps lead the attack against House Atreides on Arrakis. While Rabban meets a disturbing fate in every version of Dune, the film chooses to have him get killed by Gurney during the final battle with the Emperor.

The original Dune novel features Rabban being killed by the Fremen, the people he had attempted to massacre early on. While it makes sense that killing Rabban would help satisfy Gurney’s desire for revenge, it would have been more impactful if he had perished leading his soldiers into battle. It also would have been a critical turning point in the characterization of the Fremen people, who reject any of their initial feelings of distrust about Paul and become unflinchingly loyal to him throughout the holy war.

3 Paul Stabs Feyd-Rautha In The Gut

In the book: Paul guts out Feyd-Rautha’s brain

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though it's easily the most exciting action sequence in either of Villeneuve’s films, the final battle between Paul and Feyd-Rautha plays out a little differently in the book. The film features Paul taking advantage of Feyd-Rautha’s overconfidence by stabbing him in the gut. However, the novel features Paul overpowering Feyd-Rautha and using his knife to slice open his brain.

Dune: Part Two missed out on the opportunity to show how brutal Paul had become, indicating that he had gone past a desire for justice to become a tyrannical ruler who wanted to torture his opponents. Perhaps such a graphic sequence would have cost Dune: Part Two the PG-13 rating that turned it into such a massive success at the box office, but it undeniably would have been more exciting if Villeneuve had been able to include the most disturbing details from the original source material.

2 Paul Kills Baron Harkonnen

In the book: The Baron is killed by Alia

Image via Warner Bros

The death of the Baron ultimately feels like an afterthought in Dune: Part Two, as it is just a temporary conflict that Paul has to deal with before his confrontation with Feyd-Rautha and the Emperor in the throne room. The book depicts Alia poisoning the Baron with a gom jabbar, but this obviously couldn’t happen in the film because she never leaves Jessica’s womb.

It doesn’t make sense for Paul to be drawn into a conflict with the Baron, as he is too intent on reaching the throne room and declaring himself as the new Emperor. The Dune novels are just as emotional as they are epic, and the sly betrayal between Alia and the Baron would have been electrifying considering the revelation about their shared heritage. Ironically, this is one of the few instances in which Lynch’s version is superior to Villeneuve's.

1 Paul Doesn’t Meet Jamis’ Widow

In the book: Harah becomes Paul’s servant and Alia’s mentor

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The ending of the first Dune film details the battle between Paul and Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun), a Fremen warrior who he has to slay in order to prove his merit as a leader to Silgar (Javier Bardem). However, Dune: Part Two never really wrestles with the consequences of Jamis’ death, as in the novel his widow Harah becomes a servant to Paul, and later a mentor to Alia.

Harah is an interesting character who would’ve offered a different perspective on Paul’s qualities as a leader, and complicated the Fremen’s new role as his personal army. Harah’s absence from Dune: Part Two also denies the films of one of the books’ best female characters; while Villeneuve had revealed Chani will be an important part of the story moving forward, it would have been nice to see some stronger female representation early on.

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability